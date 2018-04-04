April is National Oral Cancer Awareness Month

CHICAGO, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- April marks oral cancer awareness month, and this year the Academy of General Dentistry is calling on dentists and patients to increase dialogue and screenings to address the growing number of oral cancer cases.
Nearly 50,000 Americans are diagnosed with oral cancer each year and of those diagnoses, roughly a fifth will result in death*. Oral cancer cases have increased in the past two decades, linked to the spread of oral HPV**.
"Oral cancer is often called the silent killer because it silently invades the body during early stages, and patients don't notice symptoms until it is quite advanced," said Manuel Cordero DDS, CPH, MAGD, president, Academy of General Dentistry. "Vaccination against HPV is the first line of defense for young people, but screenings are critical for the broader population. Most people don't realize screenings are part of their six-month dental checkups, and that needs to change."
In a 2017 survey, the Academy of General Dentistry found that only 25 percent of Americans view their dentist as an expert on oral cancer screenings – even though screenings are part of regular checkups.
"It's time for patients and dentists to talk more openly about oral cancer, starting with screenings, as well as preventative measures like HPV vaccination and not using tobacco," added Dr. Cordero.
For more information on oral cancer awareness, and to schedule a dental checkup with screening, visit: www.agd.org/agd-foundation/our-programs/oral-cancer-screenings.
About the Academy of General Dentistry
The Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) is a professional association of more than 40,000 general dentists dedicated to providing quality dental care and oral health education to the public. Founded in 1952, AGD is the largest association for general dentists in the world and serves the needs and represents the interests of general dentists. For more information about AGD, visit, www.agd.org.
