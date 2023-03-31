April Pools Day 2023: Poolwerx and Goldfish Swim School Team Up During Learn2Swim Month to Promote Swim & Water Safety

Partnership to Bring Greater Awareness to Swimming Lessons as they are Proven to Help Prevent Accidental Drowning

DALLAS, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drowning is the nation's leading cause of death for children under the age of four. Swim lessons can reduce the risk of childhood drownings by 88%, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Beginning April 1, 2023, also known as April Pools Day, Poolwerx is teaming up with Goldfish Swim School to focus on the importance of water safety and drowning prevention and education for both parents and children by offering free introductory swimming lessons to children under five.

Throughout Learn2Swim Month, April 1-30, 2023, customers can visit the Poolwerx website to sign up and redeem a free trial swim lesson at nearby participating Goldfish Swim School locations. Lessons must be redeemed by July 31, 2023. The goal of this initiative is to promote swim and water safety ahead of pool season and the upcoming summer months when families begin dipping their toes back in the water.

"At Poolwerx, our motto is 'for healthy pool people.' We believe that in addition to providing clients with healthy pools, we have an opportunity to help families feel safe around their pools," says Chief Executive Officer of Poolwerx USA, Andrew Kidd. "We want to ensure our clients can enjoy their pools confidently throughout the year while we continue serving them the best way we know how: with quality pool products and services.

"The drowning statistics of children in the USA are alarming. Last year, to help support the well-being of our clients, we launched our partnership with Goldfish Swim School to raise awareness of the serious issue of childhood drowning and encourage families to help teach their kids to swim."

According to Total Aquatics Programming data , the summer months account for two-thirds of annual childhood drowning incidents. Drowning can happen anywhere, at any time, to anyone, but there are several water safety tips to help reduce the risk and keep families safe this summer.

One of the best ways to protect your children against drowning is to improve their comfort level in the water and strengthen their swimming capabilities through swim lessons. Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment.

"At Goldfish Swim School, we have created an inviting, safe, and stimulating environment where kids can overcome their fears, learn to swim, and have tons of fun doing it," said Goldfish Swim School Co-Founder & CEO Chris McCuiston. "During Learn2Swim Month, a program we are thrilled to be part of, we are committed to sharing the life-saving benefits of lessons by offering an incredible swimming experience in the safest and most fun environment possible."

All Goldfish Swim School locations' number one focus and main priority are always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

"Swimming is a healthy activity that can continue for a lifetime. As well as being fun, it's a great way to keep fit and the list of long-term health benefits of swimming is long. Swimming builds endurance, muscle strength, and cardiovascular fitness. It helps you maintain a healthy weight, healthy heart, can improve sleep and relax both children and adults," continues Kidd. "We know that our customers don't just value clear water, they value clean, healthy water. At Poolwerx, we pride ourselves on our expertise and always strive to give our customers the best and safest swimming conditions. This drives our active endorsement, partnership with Goldfish, and year-round support for all families who would like easy access to lessons for the littlest of future swimmers."

About Poolwerx

Founded in 1992 by entrepreneur John O'Brien, Poolwerx has grown to become a global pool brand and the largest in the pool service industry, with nearly 600 service vehicles and 160 plus stores. Poolwerx leaves competitors to tread water thanks to a professional development strategy to convert employees to franchisees, a technology-driven and scalable model, and recurring revenue streams. The brand is now driving explosive franchise growth across the United States, with a five-year development plan to have over 250 stores and over 700 service vans operating in the U.S. by 2030.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly, and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 180 schools open, and an additional 100+ in development in more than 30 states and Canada.

