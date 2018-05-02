April Showers Bring May Flowers -- and Deep Discounts

Mother's Day sneaks up on the best of us. Get ahead of the holiday — this year on May 13 — to ensure the best savings possible and the best gifts for Mom! At the beginning of the month, many treats, flowers and some personalized items will be discounted anywhere from 20% to 25% off. As Mother's Day approaches, the discounts will continue to deepen, but don't wait so long that you miss out! Shoppers will be able to find savings from places like:

The Great Outdoors Await

The outdoor entertaining season has finally arrived, and as the grills start to sizzle, so do the deals! If shoppers are in the market for a new barbecue pit, consider buying in late May, closer to Memorial Day, when retailers prep for the holiday weekend with heavy discounts. Graduation parties are another excuse to have a backyard bash for friends and family. For those looking to upgrade their summertime soirée, look to retailers like Home Depot, JC Penney and Sears for savings on all types of patio furniture and decor.

Plug In to Savings

Conventional wisdom says to buy appliances in September and October. And while that holds true for washers, dryers and stoves, it's not the case for refrigerators. New models are released in May, making this a great time to take advantage of the discounts that retailers will place on older models. May is also the time to purchase small appliances like cookware and any last-minute spring-cleaning items like upright, handheld and roaming vacuums. Stock up on loads of home essentials at retailers such as Sears, JCPenney and Bed Bath and Beyond.

The Big Sleep

Memorial Day is about honoring the men and women who have given their lives for our country. But long weekends in general have come to mean something else: mattress sales. For those in the market for a new bed, May is the right time to buy. A good night's sleep is priceless, and the right mattress can make a world of difference. So whether it's a "bed in a box" or a pillow top, use the month to do your research and hold off until late May for the biggest savings. Historically, retailers like these slash prices by hundreds of dollars:

Hats Off to the Grads

Commencement speeches, the turning of tassels, new beginnings. If shoppers are struggling to find the perfect gift for their graduate, they can take advantage of sales on home decor and small appliances. But start looking for deals in early May as graduation dates differ across the country. For those needing to travel far to watch their grad walk the stage, many hotels will offer discounts to help families make the trip. For all the different types of gift ideas for the student in your world, look for deals from:

