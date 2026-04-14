AprilAire Launches Affordable Smart Home Water Leak Detector in Time for Spring

-Even a small amount of water can cause serious damage to home interiors as temperatures rise and spring takes shape. Detecting leaks before they become major takes the worry out of leaving home-

MADISON, Wis., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AprilAire, the leader in Healthy Air solutions, introduces the AprilAire Water Sensor. This easy-to-install, battery-powered wireless sensor provides real-time monitoring, helping prevent potential water damage.

The AprilAire ZAZW Water Sensor is a compact, easy-to-install sensor designed for basements, crawl spaces, and other hard-to-reach areas where water damage often begins. Pair with an AprilAire Wi-Fi Dehumidifier or S86WMUPR Wi-Fi Thermostat to receive instant alerts through the AprilAire Healthy Air App.

If you've never had a pipe burst or damage caused by a water leak from a toilet or other appliance in your home, you're lucky. The rest of us probably think about the possibility of a water leak every time we drive away from our homes and want to avoid the resulting expensive and time-consuming home repairs. According to the Insurance Information Institute, about one in 67 insured homes has a property damage claim caused by water damage or freezing costing homeowners over $15,000 on average.(1)

Undetected leaks can damage prized possessions, appliances, flooring, drywall, and even a home's structural integrity. More importantly, water damage can lead to health issues caused by exposure to mold spores and mildew. This can contribute to allergic reactions including sneezing, a runny nose, and itchy eyes, as well as respiratory problems such as coughing, wheezing, and asthma attacks.

The new AprilAire ZAZW Water Sensor monitors and sends alerts directly to your phone via the free AprilAire Healthy Air App™. It also alerts you when the battery is getting low and provides access to historical information. The Water Sensor easily pairs with the AprilAire S86WMUPR Wi-Fi Thermostat and the full-line of AprilAire Wi-Fi Dehumidifiers.

This smart home device detects water to protect against potential damage from multiple locations, including appliances, sinks, toilets, water heaters, sump pumps, sewage backups, condensate pumps, hose disconnects, as well as hard to reach areas such as crawl spaces. Fortunately, the AprilAire Healthy Air App can manage up to nine wireless sensors for total home protection. Each sensor comes with everything you need to fit your situation. It can be mounted horizontally for surface leak detection, vertically using an included bracket for a slim profile, or a six-foot lead wire is included for tight spaces.

(1)Homeowners Insurance Losses By Cause, 2019-2023 (Source: ISO®, a Verisk Analytics® business), Insurance Information Institute, https://www.iii.org/fact-statistic/facts-statistics-homeowners-and-renters-insurance.

About AprilAire

AprilAire has been delivering Healthy Air since 1954 to help you feel better, sleep better, and live better. With solutions to manage all aspects of Indoor Air Quality for all types of homes in all environments, AprilAire is committed to helping you achieve greater quality of life. Our signature solution—the AprilAire Healthy Air System®—is a customized all-in-one whole-house approach to maintaining proper Indoor Air Quality. Learn more at aprilaire.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Reihl

AprilAire

608-310-6333

[email protected]

SOURCE Aprilaire