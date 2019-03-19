Aprima, an eMDs company, Announces Integration with RavePoint

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aprima Medical Software, an eMDs company, and leading provider of innovative electronic health record (EHR), practice management (PM) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for medical practices announced it has entered into a strategic partnership and cooperation agreement with RavePoint™, a company specializing in the development of automation tools to improve the patient scheduling and appointment reminder experience.

Under the terms of the agreement RavePoint will provide Aprima EHR and PM users with access to RavePoint's automation tools that assist with online patient scheduling, waitlist management, patient-experience surveys, and the auto-delivery of reminders, notifications, and alerts. The RavePoint technology will be fully integrated into the Aprima system.

RavePoint algorithmically processes patient data, then encourages patient-practice engagement by delivering automated notifications and alerts at optimal times throughout the patient's continuum of care. "Aprima and RavePoint work seamlessly as one. From prompting patients to schedule their annual exams to sending post-appointment patient experience surveys, they handle everything for us – right down to making sure our patients receive all their reminders in the proper language," said Debbie Smith of Gallatin Women's Center in Tennessee.

"Interoperability is the byproduct of a positive patient-outcome focus. Enabling 21st century communication between patient and practice is a key component of patient engagement. A properly written text message, or a series of messages exchanged at the right times, can mean the difference between a patient scheduling and showing up for a much-needed visit, or not. The integration between Aprima and RavePoint raises the bar on what can be done," according to RavePoint CEO and president Brian Maguire.

According to Aprima COO Neil Simon, "RavePoint allows our users to modernize the patient scheduling and appointment reminder experience on their own timeline, in a way that aligns with the goals of their organization. This relationship is another example of eMDs' ongoing commitment to embrace, incorporate and make available new technologies as they become relevant."

About eMDs

eMDs combines leading technologies with tailored services to remove operational burden and empower healthcare providers to maximize the impact of their care. Founded by physicians, eMDs brings decades of expertise and understanding to our integrated electronic health records products, practice management software, revenue cycle management solutions, and credentialing services for medical practices and enterprises. With tens of thousands of deployed clients across a range of specialties and settings, eMDs' extensive experience allows us to craft proven, transformative, solutions that meet the unique needs of healthcare organizations, enabling unmatched productivity and a superior experience for patients and practitioners alike. Expert Solutions. Stronger Partners. Healthier Patients. Connect with us at www.emds.com and @emds.

About RavePoint

RavePoint develops and provides a range of software and services for medical and dental practices. The Company's solution automates the perpetual processes of keeping a practice's schedule full and patients notified. RavePoint services include online patient scheduling, waitlist management, patient-experience surveys, public-review generation, the auto-delivery of routine reminders, and a suite of tools for marketing a client's practice and educating its patients. For more information, call 941.921.1041 or visit www.ravepoint.com.

