Aprima Medical Software Concludes Award-winning Fiscal Year

DALLAS, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprima Medical Software, a leading provider of innovative electronic health record (EHR), practice management (PM) and revenue cycle management solutions (RCM) for medical practices, concluded its fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 and entered its 20th year in business, achieving another year of record revenues and receiving several industry accolades, including:

Best in KLAS: Aprima was named Best in KLAS in the Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM category (1-10 physicians) by KLAS Research. Unlike many of the other awards which are unverified popularity contests, this award is based on verified customer interviews conducted by KLAS. The top vendors in the EHR industry were included in the Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM Category.

KLAS Rating for RCM: Providers gave Aprima a top-tier rating for the second consecutive year in the large and small clinic category in the KLAS report Ambulatory RCM Services 2017: Finding Consistent Partners.

Frost & Sullivan: The well-respected industry analyst firm recognized Aprima with the Frost & Sullivan 2017 Award for Product Leadership, noting that on average, "physician practices that leverage the Aprima RCM platform improve collection efficiency by 7% to 9% and increase revenue up to 29%."

Surescripts: Surescripts presented Aprima with recognition of outstanding partnership at its annual User Conference. "As a participant in the Surescripts Network Alliance, Aprima has consistently exemplified dedicated partnership and best practice in introducing new capabilities that enhance physician workflow and patient care by delivering actionable patient intelligence when it's needed most," said Eric Sellers, director of sales operations at Surescripts.

Updated PCMH Prevalidation from NCQA. Aprima PRM 2016 PCMH prevalidation was recertified by NCQA. Specifics and more information can be found here.