Aprima Medical Software Concludes Award-winning Fiscal Year

DALLAS, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprima Medical Software, a leading provider of innovative electronic health record (EHR), practice management (PM) and revenue cycle management solutions (RCM) for medical practices, concluded its fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 and entered its 20th year in business, achieving another year of record revenues and receiving several industry accolades, including:
Best in KLAS: Aprima was named Best in KLAS in the Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM category (1-10 physicians) by KLAS Research. Unlike many of the other awards which are unverified popularity contests, this award is based on verified customer interviews conducted by KLAS. The top vendors in the EHR industry were included in the Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM Category.
KLAS Rating for RCM: Providers gave Aprima a top-tier rating for the second consecutive year in the large and small clinic category in the KLAS report Ambulatory RCM Services 2017: Finding Consistent Partners.
Frost & Sullivan: The well-respected industry analyst firm recognized Aprima with the Frost & Sullivan 2017 Award for Product Leadership, noting that on average, "physician practices that leverage the Aprima RCM platform improve collection efficiency by 7% to 9% and increase revenue up to 29%."
Surescripts: Surescripts presented Aprima with recognition of outstanding partnership at its annual User Conference. "As a participant in the Surescripts Network Alliance, Aprima has consistently exemplified dedicated partnership and best practice in introducing new capabilities that enhance physician workflow and patient care by delivering actionable patient intelligence when it's needed most," said Eric Sellers, director of sales operations at Surescripts.
Updated PCMH Prevalidation from NCQA. Aprima PRM 2016 PCMH prevalidation was recertified by NCQA. Specifics and more information can be found here.
Partnerships to Enhance Physician Productivity. During the fiscal 2018 year, Aprima added to its already extensive list of business partnerships with:
- ChartSpan. ChartSpan provides turn-key, managed care coordination services to health systems and ambulatory practices.
- DocBuddy. DocBuddy is a comprehensive workflow solution powered by voice recognition that is tightly integrated with the Aprima EHR.
- Patient iP. The Patient iP solution improves the manual and time-intensive process of site selection and subsequent patient matching for clinical trial participation.
- Voice Automated. Voice Automated provides desktop and cloud speech recognition solutions.
Aprima User Conference: More than 900 healthcare and health IT professionals participated in educational, networking and charitable opportunities at the eighth annual Aprima User Conference in August. This year, attendees of the 2018 Aprima User Conference can receive up to 15 CME credits, delivering additional value to customer attendees.
"Ensuring that medical practices realize advantages, both clinically and financially, from using Aprima drives everything we do," said Michael Nissenbaum, president and CEO of Aprima. "Our customers trust us to deliver technology and services that enhance their practice and we take that commitment seriously. This year, we have been humbled by the recognition our company has received for doing what we love – assisting our customers in meeting their financial goals, managing ever-changing government regulations and providing better patient care."
Commitment to integrity: At a time when the EHR industry faces increased scrutiny, integrity remains one of Aprima's core business values. "For 20 years, we have been delivering solutions that improve the lives of physicians and patients. During that time, we have met all certification requirements without compromise," according to Mr. Nissenbaum.
Aprima provides innovative electronic health record (EHR), practice management (PM), population health and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for medical practices and has been named the 2018 Best in KLAS Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM (1-10 physicians). Aprima serves physicians in primary care and more than 70 specialties with a fast, flexible design that adapts automatically to a physician's workflow and sets the benchmark for ease-of-use, speed and flexibility.
For two decades, the company has delivered quality solutions that have helped tens of thousands of users enhance patient care and satisfaction, as well as improve their practices' bottom lines. The Aprima EHR/PM solution sets the benchmark for ease-of-use, speed and flexibility, thanks to its single application, single database and customizable design that adapts automatically to individual physician workflows. Aprima has a proven track record of compliance with government initiatives, including the MACRA/MIPS program, has been awarded pre-validation status for NCQA PCMH recognition and won the Frost & Sullivan 2017 Award for Product Leadership. Based in Richardson, Texas, the company performs all development, support and implementation from within the U.S. To learn more about how Aprima can help your practice, please visit www.aprima.com, call us at 844 4APRIMA or email us at info@aprima.com.
