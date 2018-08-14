Aprima Wraps Up Ninth Annual User Conference

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprima Medical Software, a leading provider of innovative electronic health records (EHR), practice management (PM) and revenue cycle management solutions (RCM) for medical practices, today announced a successful conclusion to its ninth annual User Conference, which took place August 17-19 at the Gaylord Resort Hotel and Convention Center.

Nearly 200 of the conference attendees participated in the Boot Camps that took place the day before the conference. Every year, more and more customers take advantage of deep dives into various topics including EHR, MACRA and PM. This year, event Diamond Sponsor, Surescripts, offered its own Boot Camp to attendees. In addition to the Boot Camp, Surescripts also provided some important insights in its remarks at the opening general session, as well as teaching a class on the topic of optimizing e-prescribing workflow.

Attendees not only learned about new features and functions in Aprima and special sessions on MIPS, CPO, CCM, cyber security, and much more in the over 80 classes offered, the conference provided opportunities to learn about the products and services from Aprima's growing list of partners that extend the solution's capabilities to make its customers' lives easier. The main sponsors of the conference were:

Surescripts – Diamond Sponsor

N-Krypt – Platinum Sponsor

Panasonic – Platinum Sponsor

Persivia – Gold Sponsor

Practice Insight – Casino Night Sponsor

Easy Pay – Casino Night Sponsor

For a complete list of sponsors and exhibitors, please click here.

"I can truly say the Aprima Conference was really valuable to me and the other attendees from our practice! As always, the staff at Aprima were amazing and it was so good to put a name and face together," said customer Salina Berry, Office Manager at Stratton Rehabilitation Clinic. "Every question was answered and if not right then, someone was getting back to me by email with an answer promptly. Everyone was helpful and patient. Of course, the atmosphere was beautiful and food was great. This was my second year at the Aprima conference, and the information I took away from this conference was very helpful and valuable. Thank you and see you next year!"

The keynote was given by Mike Davis of the KLAS Research Arch Collaborative. Mike explained what drives EHR success, based on the findings of a comprehensive study of EHR best practices. The survey collected data from over 50,000 EHR users, including 20,000 physicians. The key takeaways were:

Once an award-winning product like Aprima is chosen, an organization's best outcome and ongoing success are directly correlated to its commitment to initial training, as well as ongoing continued training.

product like Aprima is chosen, an organization's best outcome and ongoing success are directly correlated to its commitment to initial training, as well as ongoing continued training. Another key success factor is the tailoring of the product to individual needs, while still supporting the overall goals and requirements of the organization.

Kim Kruger, CMM, Practice Manager at Auburn Family Health Center stated, "We are new to Aprima and the Aprima User Conference was a great experience! Some of the key takeaways I have from the conference are:

Aprima support is unwavering and very responsive and the Support Lab is a valuable resource while attending conference.

The exhibitors are professional and can certainly enhance the experience of Aprima users. They appeared to be hand-selected and not open to all vendors. I liked that!

I also found that Aprima users enjoy great camaraderie and networking at the event.

Aprima executives and support staff are very approachable and have a genuine willingness to help their customers.

The trainers are knowledgeable and communicate well about the functionality of Aprima.

Those involved with governmental regulations and compliance are top-notch and I look forward to their guidance.

The day I returned to the office after the conference, I reported to the physicians that, 'I continue to be impressed with Aprima and that I am confident we made the right decision to go with Aprima!'"

As always, attendees enjoyed one-on-one time with product experts in the Support Lab. During the conference, Aprima held nearly 300 individual sessions with customers.

Again this year, attendees made blankets for the needy children at Children's Health® Hospital in Dallas. This year, volunteers helped make over 100 blankets and in the past six years, Aprima helped create nearly 1,800 activity bags and blankets for the children in the hospital and their families.

"Aprima customers who attended our 2018 User Conference learned a great deal about how best to use the EHR features, including our latest updates," said Michael Nissenbaum, president and chief executive officer of Aprima. "As always, we at Aprima learned from our clients about features that matter to them and what they'd like to see in future releases."

About Aprima Medical Software, Inc.



Aprima provides innovative electronic health record (EHR), practice management (PM), population health and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for medical practices and has been named the 2018 Best in KLAS Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM (1-10 physicians). Aprima serves physicians in primary care and more than 70 specialties with a fast, flexible design that adapts automatically to a physician's workflow and sets the benchmark for ease-of-use, speed and flexibility.

For two decades, the company has delivered quality solutions that have helped tens of thousands of users enhance patient care and satisfaction, as well as improve their practices' bottom lines. The Aprima EHR/PM solution sets the benchmark for ease-of-use, speed and flexibility, thanks to its single application, single database and customizable design that adapts automatically to individual physician workflows. Aprima has a proven track record of compliance with government initiatives, including the MACRA/MIPS program, has been awarded pre-validation status for NCQA PCMH recognition and won the Frost & Sullivan 2017 Award for Product Leadership. Based in Richardson, Texas, the company performs all development, support and implementation from within the U.S. To learn more about how Aprima can help your practice, please visit www.aprima.com, call us at 844 4APRIMA or email us at info@aprima.com.

