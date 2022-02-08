Aprimo Launches New Digital Experience Platform Powered by WordPress VIP

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprimo, an industry-leading provider of digital asset management and work management solutions, today announced a brand refresh that includes an all-new digital experience platform (DXP). The platform integrates the company's content operations platform with a best-in-class content management system and content analytics, bringing bolder brand experiences to market and the intelligence to marketers to better understand content performance and value.

The new aprimo.com is an innovative, unified marketing technology stack developed by Aprimo and powered by strategic partner WordPress VIP, in addition to Parse.ly, a top content analytics platform acquired by WordPress VIP in February 2021. Aprimo DAM serves as the heart of the platform where all content is stored and accessed. Incorporating WordPress VIP in the stack ensures that users can easily and seamlessly create and manage content and landing pages from approved on-brand assets available in the DAM. The Parse.ly integration enables instant analytics on content usage and performance.

"The new Aprimo website is a great example of how companies focused on digital transformation can seamlessly connect best-in-class solutions, creating a unified platform to empower their employees to deliver engaging customer experiences," said Ryan Sholin, Director of Business Development and Partnerships, at WordPress VIP. "It is also a strong validation of our shared partner ecosystem and the possibilities it presents for customers looking for greater flexibility, agility, and data-driven insights."

The benefits of the new DXP include:

- A Single Source of Truth: From DAM to CMS to content intelligence, marketing teams can unite automated workflows, brand assets, and publishing on the Aprimo website, along with a unified view into content performance.

- Agility and Scale: A fully-composable solution allows users to leverage modular content and agile marketing strategies to keep pace with rising content demand.

- Flexibility: Without having to stitch disparate tools and solutions together, Aprimo can better understand its content performance in near real-time with a dynamic platform that is responsive to changing campaign needs.

"Brands today understand that they have to compete on customer experience alone," said Samuel Chapman, Director of Content Strategy and Brand Experience at Aprimo. "Our organization is no different, which is why we developed a solution that aligns the full content lifecycle with the distribution and measurement of the digital experiences we bring to market, without having to cobble together disparate solutions and dashboards. Additionally, as a martech provider, it's important that we use our own products and those of our alliance partners to better understand and meet the needs of modern marketing teams."

Visit Aprimo.com to check out its new brand experience and learn more about Aprimo's solutions, partnerships, and the vision for composable content operations that change the way organizations work, create, collaborate, and learn.

