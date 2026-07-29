Aprio Accredited to Independently Certify Organizations Against the Leading International AI Governance Standard

As Demand For AI Accountability Grows, Aprio Expands Assurance Practice To AI Governance With ANAB Accreditation For ISO/IEC 42001

ATLANTA, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio, the 20th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., today announces it is accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to certify organizations against ISO/IEC 42001, the world's first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). The accreditation became effective on April 24, 2026.

The accreditation extends Aprio's existing ANAB-accredited ISO certification program, which already covers standards including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 22301, and ISO 9001, into AI governance, applying the same certification infrastructure and assurance discipline Aprio has operated for years to a fast-growing area of enterprise risk. As AI moves from experimentation into core business operations, organizations face rising expectations around trust, accountability, and auditability.

Accreditation from ANAB confirms that Aprio meets internationally recognized requirements for the consistency, competence, and impartiality of its certification work in accordance with ISO/IEC 17021. ISO/IEC 42001 sets requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an AI management system, addressing ethical, organizational, and technical considerations across the AI lifecycle. With the accreditation in place, Aprio can now perform accredited ISO/IEC 42001 certification audits and issue certificates to organizations that develop, deploy, or rely on AI systems.

An ISO/IEC 42001 certificate provides independent validation of an organization's AI management system, supporting RFP responses, security reviews, regulatory preparedness, and the identification and management of AI-related risks. The certification can be pursued alongside ISO and SOC audits that many organizations already rely on.

"Our clients are looking for practical ways to keep pace with AI while managing evolving business, regulatory, and stakeholder expectations," said Powell Jones, Risk Advisory and Assurance Services Partner and ISO and HITRUST Leader. "This accreditation expands our ability to help organizations demonstrate responsible AI governance through an independent assessment that fits alongside the assurance services they already use. By bringing these capabilities together, we can help clients spend less time navigating compliance demands and more time focused on growth, innovation, and serving their customers."

To learn more about Aprio's AI governance and ISO certification services, visit aprio.com.

About Aprio

Aprio is redefining what it means to be a global advisory and accounting firm. We help businesses and individuals Account for Anything™ — delivering clarity and confidence in a world full of unknowns. Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC deliver professional services to clients worldwide. Aprio Advisory Group, LLC provides advisory, tax, legal, wealth, and talent solutions to help build value, drive growth, manage risk, and protect wealth, while Aprio, LLP delivers audit and attest services with uncompromising quality and integrity. With more than 3,400 team members serving clients in 50+ countries and $5.5B in assets under advisement as of December 31, 2025, Aprio, the 20th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., is consistently recognized as a Top Workplace, celebrated for transformative growth on the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Power Partners lists, and led by Richard Kopelman, named to Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting. Learn more at Aprio.com.

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