Aprio Acquires Boston's Waldron H. Rand & Co., Adding a Century of Client Service to Its Greater Boston Presence

ATLANTA and BOSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio, the 20th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., announces its acquisition of Waldron H. Rand & Company, P.C. (Waldron Rand), a Dedham, Massachusetts firm with more than 110 years of history serving New England's businesses and families. Together, the two firms bring expanded accounting, advisory, tax, wealth, and legal capabilities to Greater Boston, with the combination taking effect June 1, 2026.

"Waldron Rand was founded by the leaders who helped shape the accounting profession in the U.S., and they have spent over a century honoring that. We are proud that they chose Aprio to carry that legacy forward," said Richard Kopelman, CEO of Aprio. "Together, we are bringing a new kind of firm to Greater Boston, one where clients experience accounting, advisory, audit, tax, wealth, and legal fully integrated into one team. Aprio is building this kind of firm across the Northeast, and Greater Boston is a cornerstone."

Waldron Rand, one of the oldest ongoing public accounting firms in the U.S., was founded in 1912 by accounting pioneer Waldron H. Rand, a founding member and president of the Massachusetts Society of CPAs and of the predecessor organization to the AICPA. Over more than a century, the firm has built a deeply respected practice serving closely held businesses, high-net-worth individuals, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations across the region. That longevity reflects deep client service across real estate, estates and trusts, wealth planning, food manufacturing and distribution, and renewable energy. Waldron H. Rand includes more than 70 professionals and 12 partners.

"Joining Aprio is an incredible opportunity for our clients and team," said Rick Dlugasch, Managing Shareholder of Waldron Rand. "Our talented team has built an incredibly special firm, and now they have access to resources, career paths, and opportunities that come with being part of a firm at Aprio's scale. And for our clients, it means we can deliver expanded capabilities to help them grow. I'm excited about where we will go together."

"Waldron Rand is entering its most exciting chapter yet. We are proud of the legacy we have built, including a leadership team comprised of a majority of women, a culture grounded in collaboration, and the deep trust our clients have placed in us across generations," said Sharon Shaff, Managing Shareholder of Waldron Rand. "Joining Aprio is the natural next step in our firm's evolution—bringing greater resources and an even deeper commitment to the clients and communities we serve, while preserving the relationships and values that have defined our firm for more than a century."

The combination also includes Rand & Sweet, a Client Accounting Services practice co-founded by Mike Sweet, that delivers technology-enabled accounting and advisory support to owner-managed businesses. The acquisition also brings in-house legal capabilities, led by Beth Grossman, CPA, Esq., through a separate alternative practice structure operating within the firm.

This acquisition deepens the growing presence Aprio has been building across Greater Boston. Following the acquisition of Sandler & Company, P.C. in Needham Heights in 2025, expanding Aprio's Financial Services practice serving hedge funds, private equity firms, and broker-dealers, Waldron H. Rand & Co. represents the firm's next step in building a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary platform in the region. With an established team operating across offices in Needham and Dedham, Aprio is positioned to bring its full capabilities, including specialty tax, wealth management, and global advisory services, to the businesses and families across Massachusetts and the broader New England region.

The Waldron Rand acquisition is the latest milestone in Aprio's growth journey, which includes the acquisition of Isdaner & Company in Philadelphia; the acquisition of Price Kong in Phoenix; the acquisition of CAVU Advisors in Columbia, Maryland; expansion into Portland, Oregon; the addition of a dedicated State and Local Tax team in Denver; and the launch of Aprio Global to serve clients with cross-border tax, accounting, and advisory needs worldwide.

To learn more, visit aprio.com.

About Aprio

Aprio is redefining what it means to be a global advisory and accounting firm. We help businesses and individuals Account for Anything™ — delivering clarity and confidence in a world full of unknowns. Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC deliver professional services to clients worldwide. Aprio Advisory Group, LLC provides advisory, tax, legal, wealth, and talent solutions to help build value, drive growth, manage risk, and protect wealth, while Aprio, LLP delivers audit and attest services with uncompromising quality and integrity. With more than 3,200 team members serving clients in 50+ countries and $5.5B in assets under management, Aprio, the 20th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., is consistently recognized as a Top Workplace, celebrated for transformative growth on the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Power Partners lists, and led by Richard Kopelman, named to Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting. Learn more at Aprio.com.

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