Aprio Acquires Philadelphia-Based Isdaner & Company, Expanding Advisory Power to Business Leaders in the Northeast

ATLANTA and PHILADELPHIA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio, the 20th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., announces its acquisition of Isdaner & Company, a full-service accounting and advisory firm based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania. The transaction, effective June 1, 2026, deepens Aprio's presence in the greater Philadelphia market and brings accounting, advisory, audit, and tax services together on one team for the region's businesses and families.

"Isdaner & Company has spent nearly six decades earning the kind of trust that defines what great client relationships look like. Client needs are growing more complex, and they deserve advisors who evolve with them," said Richard Kopelman, CEO of Aprio. "We are building something different in Philadelphia, a firm where every client has trusted advisors who anticipate the challenges ahead, and who show up as true growth partners through every stage of the journey. That is the Aprio difference."

Isdaner & Company, founded in 1967, has built a highly regarded practice serving closely held businesses, high-net-worth individuals, and diversified organizations across the Delaware Valley. The firm includes more than 70 professionals who provide a comprehensive suite of services, including accounting and auditing, tax services, trust and estate services, business consulting, and litigation support. With deep experience across real estate, manufacturing, nonprofit, family office, and high-net-worth, Isdaner & Company brings strong talent and community roots to Aprio, including Managing Partner Scott Isdaner and a 10-partner team. This expands Aprio's current Philadelphia presence, enhancing capabilities to serve clients across the Northeast.

"Joining Aprio is about what becomes possible for our clients and team in the future," said Scott Isdaner, managing partner of Isdaner & Company. "Aprio expands what we can bring to every client. Whether they are growing, planning a transition, or thinking about the next generation, they now have access to a platform built for what they need. I'm proud of what we've built here, and I'm excited about what we will continue to build together."

The Isdaner & Company acquisition is the latest milestone in Aprio's growth journey, which includes the acquisition of Price Kong in Phoenix; the acquisition of CAVU Advisors in Columbia, Maryland; expansion into Portland, Oregon; the addition of a dedicated State and Local Tax team in Denver; and the launch of Aprio Global to serve clients with cross-border tax, accounting, and advisory needs worldwide.

To learn more, visit aprio.com.

About Aprio

Aprio is redefining what it means to be a global advisory and accounting firm. We help businesses and individuals Account for Anything™ — delivering clarity and confidence in a world full of unknowns. Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC deliver professional services to clients worldwide. Aprio Advisory Group, LLC provides advisory, tax, legal, wealth, and talent solutions to help build value, drive growth, manage risk, and protect wealth, while Aprio, LLP delivers audit and attest services with uncompromising quality and integrity. With more than 3,200 team members serving clients in 50+ countries and $5.5B in assets under management, Aprio, the 20th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., is consistently recognized as a Top Workplace, celebrated for transformative growth on the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Power Partners lists, and led by Richard Kopelman, named to Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting. Learn more at Aprio.com.

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SOURCE Aprio