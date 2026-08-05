Aprio and Fieldguide Co-Build the Future of Audit with Agentic AI

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio, the 20th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., today announced an expanded collaboration with Fieldguide, the leading transformation partner for agentic audit and advisory, building on a collaboration that began in 2023.

Together, Aprio and Fieldguide are co-developing role-specific AI agents that span the full audit lifecycle, from planning and risk assessment through fieldwork, review, and financial statement preparation. Every workflow is built to comply with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), and Generally Accepted Auditing Standards (GAAS) standards. Aprio's own audit methodology shapes how each agent is designed, and human oversight at every stage produces conclusions that meet the profession's highest requirements for judgment, accountability, and integrity.

The collaboration will expand across Aprio's industry practices over time, with Aprio's own professionals building and refining the agents. The result is an audit capability that grows with the firm. With AI handling preparation, data validation, and documentation, Aprio's professionals invest more time with clients, interpreting results, guiding on complex issues, and advising on what's next. That's what clients will notice most: their Aprio team showing up as a strategic partner to their business.

"Fieldguide shares our belief that the best audit technology should be built around the people who do the work, and that shared conviction is the foundation of this collaboration," said Michael Lange, Partner and Audit Practice Group Leader at Aprio. "Great audit work has always been about the relationship between our practitioners' judgment and our clients' business realities. Our work with Fieldguide is designed to deepen that relationship, building AI around our own methodology and standards so our teams can spend more time on insight, judgment, and what's next for our clients, which is where the real value of an audit lives."

"We have always believed the best audit work happens when our people are fully present for clients," said Richard Kopelman, CEO of Aprio. "Our collaboration with Fieldguide makes that possible at scale. By building AI around our own methodology, we are freeing our professionals to do what they do best: be the trusted advisor to our clients and help them account for whatever comes next."

The collaboration is one expression of Aprio's $300 million, five-year investment in AI and automation. Aprio's professionals are configuring Fieldguide's platform to their own engagement methodology, embedding the judgment and workflow standards that define great audit work directly into the technology they use every day. Fieldguide, in turn, builds and refines that platform around direct input from Aprio's professionals, so the technology reflects real engagement workflows rather than a generic template.

"The future of audit depends on how well firms combine human judgment with AI-driven execution. Aprio isn't waiting for that future to arrive, they're helping build it. Aprio is helping build that future now. By co-building agentic workflows with us, Aprio is shaping how their methodology and their people work alongside AI from the ground up, which is how the most ambitious firms will define the next era of the profession," said Jin Chang, Co-Founder and CEO of Fieldguide.

The partnership traces back to a three-month Payment Card Industry (PCI) pilot launched in March 2023, which converted to a full platform agreement by May of that year. In December 2025, Aprio expanded onto Fieldguide across its Risk Advisory Services practice, standardizing SOC, ISO, and HITRUST engagements alongside PCI on a single platform. That expansion connected Fieldguide to Aprio's Financial Audit practice. In May 2026, the collaboration extended into financial audit, laying the foundation for the agentic AI co-development now underway.

To learn more, visit aprio.com.

About Aprio

Aprio is redefining what it means to be a global advisory and accounting firm. We help businesses and individuals Account for Anything™ — delivering clarity and confidence in a world full of unknowns. Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC deliver professional services to clients worldwide. Aprio Advisory Group, LLC provides advisory, tax, legal, wealth, and talent solutions to help build value, drive growth, manage risk, and protect wealth, while Aprio, LLP delivers audit and attest services with uncompromising quality and integrity. With more than 3,400 team members serving clients in 50+ countries and $5.8B in assets under advisement as of June 30, 2026, Aprio, the 20th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., is consistently recognized as a Top Workplace, celebrated for transformative growth on the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Power Partners lists, and led by Richard Kopelman, named to Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting. Learn more at Aprio.com.

About Fieldguide

Fieldguide is a leading AI-native platform transforming how audit, advisory and assurance work gets done. Purpose-built for regulated environments, Fieldguide brings professionals and agentic AI together to modernize engagement delivery from planning through close, enabling audit and advisory practitioners to deliver higher-quality work, strengthen client experiences and unlock growth for the decade ahead.

Fieldguide is trusted by leading firms and is the recipient of multiple Accounting Today Top New Products Awards, as well as a five-time winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award.

Fieldguide is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Bessemer Venture Partners, 8VC, Thomson Reuters and other leading investors. Learn more at fieldguide.io.

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SOURCE Aprio