APRIO INVESTS IN NATIONAL BRAND CAMPAIGN AS FIRM CONTINUES RAPID GROWTH

New Connected TV campaign introduces Aprio's Account for Anything™ brand platform to business owners and leaders in key growth markets.

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio, the 20th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., is launching a new brand awareness campaign in partnership with Marketing Architects. The campaign debuts in the Washington, D.C. market and represents the next phase of Aprio's brand investment as the firm continues its rapid expansion.

As Aprio expands its geographic footprint and broadens its capabilities to build the firm of the future, leadership is investing in greater brand visibility across strategic markets. The new campaign is designed to introduce more business leaders to Aprio's Account for Anything™ brand platform and strengthen awareness among the founders, owners, executives, and family enterprises the firm serves.

"Aprio's growth has fundamentally changed our scale, our capabilities, and the impact we can deliver for clients," said Cheri Husney, Chief Growth Officer at Aprio. "We've brought together exceptional professionals and deep experience from across the U.S., creating one of the strongest audit, tax, advisory, wealth and legal platforms in the profession. This campaign reflects who Aprio is today and introduces more business leaders to a firm built to help them Account for Anything™ today and tomorrow."

Marketing Architects developed and produced a Connected TV commercial that brings Aprio's Account for Anything™ message to life for business owners and executives. The campaign will run across streaming platforms in Aprio's priority growth markets.

"Aprio's growth story is one of the most compelling in the accounting and advisory profession today," said Nicole Nye, Vice President, Strategic Growth at Marketing Architects. "This campaign extends the firm's visibility in strategic markets and connects the Account for Anything™ message with the business leaders Aprio is built to serve."

The Washington, D.C. launch marks the beginning of a broader brand-building effort designed to support Aprio's continued expansion and long-term growth strategy.

Watch the spot "Levels."

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that rebuilt the traditional agency model to help brands drive profitable growth. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has spent 30 years building homegrown technology to solve TV's pricing, measurement and scale challenges. For more information, please visit marketingarchitects.com.

About Aprio

Aprio is redefining what it means to be a global advisory and accounting firm. We help businesses and individuals Account for Anything™ — delivering clarity and confidence in a world full of unknowns. Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC deliver professional services to clients worldwide. Aprio Advisory Group, LLC provides advisory, tax, legal, wealth, and talent solutions to help build value, drive growth, manage risk, and protect wealth, while Aprio, LLP delivers audit and attest services with uncompromising quality and integrity. With more than 3,400 team members serving clients in 50+ countries and $5.8B in assets under advisement as of June 30, 2026, Aprio, the 20th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., is consistently recognized as a Top Workplace, celebrated for transformative growth on the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Power Partners lists, and led by Richard Kopelman, named to Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting. Learn more at Aprio.com.

Follow Aprio:

Aprio Website: https://www.aprio.com/

Aprio Careers: https://www.careers.aprio.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aprio/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aprioadvisors/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aprioadvisors/

SOURCE Aprio