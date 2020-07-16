Aprio Launches New Strategic Partnership with WhistleBlower Security

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio Inc., North America's most trusted provider of board portal software, today announced its new partnership with WhistleBlower Security , a globally established ethics reporting and case management solution provider.

WhistleBlower Security

"At the end of the day, both Aprio and WhistleBlower Security assist organizations and their boards to create transparent and accountable work environments," commented Shannon Walker, Founder and President of WhistleBlower Security. "Our customers are alike in that they care about ensuring good governance, compliance, and a positive culture while committing to sustainable, long-term growth. We're thrilled to have Aprio as our new strategic partner and look forward to working together."

The whistleblowing experience is key for boards to ensure good governance, and boards are often required to oversee and ensure that their organization's whistleblower program policies, procedures, and outcomes are effective. Many organizations using Aprio to achieve fair and continuous access to information, effective collaboration, and visibility into every decision also use WhistleBlower's solution, IntegrityCounts. The IntegrityCounts platform improves the whistleblowing process by offering a human experience, fast response times, and complete anonymity, ultimately leading to better and more effective ethics investigations.

"We're excited to begin our new strategic partnership with WhistleBlower Security," commented Ian Warner, President and CEO of Aprio. "Both our organizations bring a people-first approach that I believe will allow our teams to collaborate and support one another. We look forward to a promising partnership as we continue to make good governance affordable and simple for boards everywhere."

About WhistleBlower Security Inc.

WhistleBlower Security is a global provider of ethics reporting services, including a 24/7/365 Global Ethics Hotline and Case Management platform (IntegrityCounts), to provide organizations with an efficient and trustworthy ethics reporting process. Its product and service offerings help employees, customers, and suppliers feel safe and secure when reporting ethics and compliance-related issues. Based in Vancouver, Canada, WhistleBlower Security offers organizations worldwide a secure and stable platform to protect their most confidential information. WhistleBlower Security is also a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE Canada certification) and is committed to a diverse workforce. Visit www.whistleblowersecurity.com for more information.

About Aprio Inc.

Aprio makes good governance simple and affordable. We help organizations large and small to achieve efficient and transparent board communication and well-run board meetings. The Aprio board portal provides premium features without premium pricing, all delivered with unmatched support and top security. Our simplicity and affordability make us the first choice of credit unions, banks, and financial institutions across North America. Founded in 2003, Aprio is proud of our reputation for the best customer experience in our industry. Visit www.aprioboardportal.com for more information.

Media Contact

Florian Mukuta

Director of Marketing

Aprio Inc.

[email protected]

+1 (778) 835-1186

SOURCE Aprio Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aprioboardportal.com

