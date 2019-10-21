Aprio Reports 33% Growth in US Credit Union Board Portal Market in 2019, Continues North American Expansion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio Inc., North America's most trusted provider of board portal software, today announced a 33% growth in the US credit union market in 2019 amidst continued North American expansion overall. The company first expanded their sales efforts in the United States in 2016.

"We continue to be the board portal of choice for credit unions," commented Ian Warner, President & CEO of Aprio. "We're extremely pleased with the preferred reputation that we've earned as a company that delivers feature-rich and affordable board portal software along with unmatched and personalized support to all of our customers."

Aprio is a board governance partner to CUES, the international membership association for credit union executives and directors. CUES also uses Aprio board management software to run its own board.

Alongside Aprio's growth in an increasingly competitive market, the company has maintained its customer loyalty and renewal rate of 97%. Aprio continues to differentiate itself in the board meeting software market with unlimited support, exceptional training, and product value.

This announcement also coincides with the release of Aprio's latest case study with Meridian Credit Union, the third largest credit union in Canada with over $21.6 billion in assets under management. As reported in the case study, Kate MacLeod, Governance Specialist, explained: "Meridian first evaluated board portal technology in 2006 and chose Aprio. Over a decade later, we decided that it was time to reassess the other options available on the market. After our reassessment of other board portals, we're letting our peers know that Aprio is still the best fit for credit union boards in terms of the capabilities it provides, the exceptional service offered, and dollar value."

The announcement comes as board management software usage becomes mainstream, with the majority of boards now using technology to provide efficient access and data security for board information.

"Our continued ability to grow in the increasingly competitive board portal market requires both listening intently to the unique needs of our customers and offering a product with a great fit," explained Federico de Giuli, VP of Technology & CIO at Aprio. "In addition to credit unions in the United States, we've seen strong year-over-year growth in revenues across Crown corporations, health organizations, public corporations, financial institutions, and Canadian credit unions. We continue to make good governance simple and affordable to all organizations, offering the same features as premium-priced board portals but with technology that's much more intuitive to use."

About Aprio Inc.

Aprio makes good governance simple and affordable. The Aprio board portal helps organizations large and small efficiently run board meetings, keep directors up to date, and keep information secure. Aprio provides premium features without premium pricing, all delivered with unmatched service. Our simplicity and affordability make us the first choice of credit unions, financial institutions, health organizations, crown corporations, non-profits, and public companies across North America. Founded in 2003, Aprio is proud of our reputation for the best customer experience in our industry. Visit www.aprioboardportal.com to learn more.

