Apriori Bio Named 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apriori Bio, a health security company aimed at providing variant-proof and durable protection from rapidly evolving viruses, today announced that it has been selected by the World Economic Forum as a 2023 Technology Pioneer. The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early-stage companies at the forefront of new technologies and innovation, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. This year's Technology Pioneer cohort includes 100 start-ups from 31 economies.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by the World Economic Forum as part of the prestigious Technology Pioneers program," said Lovisa Afzelius, Ph.D., MBA, Origination Partner at Flagship Pioneering and Co-Founder and CEO of Apriori. "We are steadfast in our pioneering vision to create a world that is protected against viral threats. It is an honor to be welcomed into this community of fellow Technology Pioneers with equally bold visions, and we look forward to engaging in meaningful dialogues and working together to find innovative solutions to address many of the challenges facing our global community."

Apriori was selected as a Technology Pioneer for its approach to global health security, which centers on its unique biology-informed artificial intelligence platform called Octavia™. The platform surveys the landscape of existing and potential viral variants to design new vaccines and antibody drugs against the most threatening variants. Octavia™ also generates real-time, actionable insights into emerging pathogens to inform public health decisions and policies. Combining these two capabilities, the company seeks to play an integral part in global efforts to get ahead of and mitigate future outbreaks.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers Community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to bring cutting-edge insights to world-critical discussions. As CEO of Apriori, Afzelius will engage with the World Economic Forum, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

About Apriori Bio

Apriori is working to create a world that is protected against viral threats. Our pioneering approach centers on a unique technology platform, Octavia™, which allows us to survey the entire landscape of existing and potential viral variants to design new vaccines and antibody drugs against the most threatening variants. Octavia can also inform public health policy in real time by predicting the impact of emerging variants. Apriori was founded in 2020 in Flagship Labs, a unit of Flagship Pioneering. For more information visit www.aprioribio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @AprioriBio.

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. The World Economic Forum provides the community with a platform to engage with public and private sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

The Technology Pioneers community is part of the Innovator Communities within the Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Innovator Communities convene the world's leading global startups across different growth stages from early-stage Technology Pioneers to growth-stage Global Innovators and unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion.

