Apriority Raises $2.3M and Joins Techstars to Transform Debt Management with AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apriority, a borrower-first debt platform, today announced a $2.3M seed round led by Techstars, Valhalla, Bridge, CAN, Illini Angels, and Keiretsu. Apriority joins the Techstars & Samvid Economic Mobility Accelerator to deliver AI and automation that transform static debt into a wealth-building opportunity for millions of borrowers.

A Staggering Expense

From UIUC grad school roommates to NYC Techstars, Bret and Tony are rewriting debt algorithms to help borrowers.

Americans now carry an unfathomable $18 trillion in debt yet are forced to track every loan and rate manually, wasting billions in excess interest from missed refinance opportunities. Apriority delivers active, AI-powered debt management that uncovers refinance savings, recommends payoff strategies, and puts borrowers back in the driver's seat of their debt. By never earning commissions, Apriority enables lenders to cut costs, passing lower rates to users than traditional lead-generation platforms.

Impact-Driven Founders

"Financial stress permeates nearly all aspects of life: work, family, mental health, and relationships. Apriority puts borrowers back in control, turning debt from a source of stress into a tool to build wealth," says cofounder and COO Bret Rietow.

"This is the single largest untapped financial opportunity in our generation not just as a business model, but to create huge positive impact to those who need it most," adds Tony Willcox, CEO and cofounder.

Investors See Huge Opportunity

"Lenders have an arsenal of software tools to push new debt…it's long overdue to have a fintech giving borrowers real $$ savings." — Valhalla Investment Group

"Apriority turns debt from a source of stress into a system of empowerment…helping every borrower take control." — Rachel Wei West

"Rewriting the debt ecosystem, delivering market intelligence, and eliminating lead-gen fees. Debt has never been this smart." — Phil Murtaugh

Expanding Impact

Apriority delivers financial stability and control to borrowers, with the greatest impact on low- and moderate-income households. But the benefit of reducing financial stress ripples outward broadly. Employers see a more focused workforce, credit unions attract and retain members, and healthcare providers and insurers can lower mental health costs. Borrower-first debt management not only strengthens individuals, but the broader economy.

About Us

Apriority is an AI-powered fintech platform that helps borrowers optimize debt portfolios across all loan types, monitoring rates, surfacing savings, and guiding smarter financial decisions without commissions or bias. Based in San Francisco, Apriority's mission is to make intelligent debt management accessible to everyone.

Website: www.apriority.ai

Contact: [email protected]

