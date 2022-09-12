Apron Bus Market to record USD 233.23 Mn growth -- North America to occupy 40% market share

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The faster boarding process and high spending by the aviation industry to enhance the overall passenger experience are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as passenger boarding bridging a better alternative will challenge market growth. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Request Sample Report Here

The apron bus market report is segmented by type (diesel and electric) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The diesel segment accounted for a large share of the global apron bus market in 2021. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies and systems to reduce carbon emissions at airports is driving the growth of the segment. Rapid technological advancements in the automotive industry and the growing popularity of luxury airport buses among individuals are also driving the growth of the segment.

North America will be the leading region, occupying 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The high volume of luxury buses and increasing preference for luxury shuttles over vans are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the presence of leading producers is contributing to the growth of the apron bus market in North America.

Vendor Landscape:

The apron bus market is fragmented. The market is dominated by a few established companies. The market is very competitive, as players eagerly await new deals from airlines and airports. In addition, the construction of new airports and the replacement of old buses will provide new opportunities for the players during the forecast period. Bus manufacturers, to obtain new contracts, expand their product portfolios by introducing new buses with advanced features. Globally, as airlines look to reduce their carbon footprint, bus manufacturers are also turning to electric runway buses with more space for passengers and luggage. The global apron bus market is expected to boost during the forecast period owing to high investment by vendors.

Technavio identifies the following as the key players in the market.

BMC

BYD Co. Ltd

China International Marine Containers Group Ltd.

China Leyuan Airspace Investment Manufacturing Ltd.

COBUS Industries GmbH

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA

Hexagon Studio

KIITOKORI OY

Mallaghan Engineering Ltd.

MCV Group

Nandan GSE Pvt. Ltd.

Panus Assembly Co. Ltd.

Proterra Inc.

Sutlej Motors Pvt. Ltd.

TAM Europe d.o.o.

d.o.o. Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd

Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.

King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd. Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

Apron Bus Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 233.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BMC, BYD Co. Ltd, China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., China Leyuan Airspace Investment Manufacturing Ltd., COBUS Industries GmbH, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA, Hexagon Studio, KIITOKORI OY, Mallaghan Engineering Ltd., MCV Group, Nandan GSE Pvt. Ltd., Panus Assembly Co. Ltd., Proterra Inc., Sutlej Motors Pvt. Ltd., TAM Europe d.o.o., Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Diesel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Diesel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 China International Marine Containers

Exhibit 89: China International Marine Containers - Overview



Exhibit 90: China International Marine Containers - Business segments



Exhibit 91: China International Marine Containers - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: China International Marine Containers - Segment focus

10.4 COBUS Industries

Exhibit 93: COBUS Industries - Overview



Exhibit 94: COBUS Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: COBUS Industries - Key offerings

10.5 Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles

Exhibit 96: Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles - Overview



Exhibit 97: Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles - Segment focus

10.6 Mallaghan Engineering Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Mallaghan Engineering Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Mallaghan Engineering Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Mallaghan Engineering Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Mallaghan Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Panus Assembly Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Panus Assembly Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Panus Assembly Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Panus Assembly Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Proterra Inc.

Exhibit 107: Proterra Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Proterra Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Proterra Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Proterra Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 TAM Europe d.o.o.

Exhibit 111: TAM Europe d.o.o. - Overview



Exhibit 112: TAM Europe d.o.o. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: TAM Europe d.o.o. - Key offerings

10.10 Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd

Exhibit 114: Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 115: Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd - Key offerings

10.11 Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.

King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd. Exhibit 117: Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview

King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 118: Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 119: Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

