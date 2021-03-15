APS Announces Partnership with Republic Bank & Trust Company

NEWBURGH, Ind., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Approval Payment Solutions (APS), a leader in the merchant processing industry, is proud to announce their partnership with Republic Bank. This partnership will provide a wide array of merchant services solutions to Republic Bank's customers.

The venture will go to market as "APS, Republic's Merchant Solutions Partner".

APS powered by evolv

"We are excited about our new partnership with Republic Bank," said R. Allan Noe, Founder and CEO of APS. "Their dedication to the communities they serve is impressive. APS merchant solutions will help Republic Bank's clients increase sales, decrease costs and mitigate risks."

APS and Republic Bank's partnership will provide products, tools, and services crucial to running a successful business. Business owners will be able to expand their credit card processing services through innovative software solutions. APS provides clients educational resources, consultation, and extraordinary customer service.

About Approval Payment Solutions

APS is a 22-year-old, national, top-40 payment processor. APS maintains an 89% merchant retention rate compared to the industry average of 78%. The APS mission is to build partnerships through excellence in customer service.

APS is a full-service provider, offering credit and debit card processing, gift, loyalty, EBT, Voyager, Wright Express, Check Conversion, Check Guarantee, Check Recovery, Core Local services, SEO, and Website Design. For more information, please call 888-426-7696.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the "Bank"). The Bank currently has 42 full-service banking centers throughout five states: 28 banking centers in 8 Kentucky communities – Covington, Crestview Hills, Florence, Georgetown, Lexington, Louisville, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville; three banking centers in southern Indiana – Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany; seven banking centers in six Florida communities (Tampa MSA) – Largo, New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace; two banking centers in two Tennessee communities (Nashville MSA) – Cool Springs and Green Hills; and two banking centers in two Ohio communities (Cincinnati MSA) – Norwood and West Chester. The Bank offers internet banking at www.republicbank.com. The Bank also offers separately branded, nation-wide digital banking at www.mymemorybank.com. The Company has $6.2 billion in assets and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company's Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol "RBCAA" on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

