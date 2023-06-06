APS secondary alternators fitted for new Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2023 models

News provided by

American Power Systems, Inc.

06 Jun, 2023, 11:40 ET

DAVENPORT, Iowa, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Need a power solution to work with the 2023 Mercedes Benz Sprinter engine change? Davenport-based manufacturer American Power Systems, Inc. (APS) has developed high output secondary alternators designed to fit with specific secondary brackets on 2023 Mercedes Benz Sprinter models.

Continue Reading

Recently Mercedes Benz announced an engine update for its 2023 and newer models, switching from a six-cylinder 3.0L diesel to a four-cylinder 2.0L twin-turbo diesel. This change means upfitters configuring an RV chassis to fit in-house battery banks need new solutions for adding the secondary alternator.

APS alternators also have been verified to fit on-vehicle with the new configuration using either the OE N62 secondary bracket or APS' secondary bracket. Alternators are available for immediate order and include multiple options:

  • 12-volt
  • 24-volt
  • 48-volt (available for commercial/B2B clientele only)

Tested for reliability, durability & performance

Before releasing any new products to the market, APS tests them to industry standards for durability to ensure they meet our threshold for superior quality, reliability and performance. This rigorous process helps APS feel confident in their real-world performance because of how meticulous we are behind the scenes during their development.

"Before APS releases a product, we make sure that it's going to perform like we say it will," said APS President & CEO Amy Lank. "Our end users know our seal of approval has the highest standards behind it, which ultimately leads to a satisfied customer."

To view mechanical and technical specifications, including output curves, please visit: www.americanpowerinc.com/products/high-output-alternators. To discuss configurations available, contact APS' Commercial & Fleet department at (866) 446-8878 (US only).

About American Power Systems, Inc.

Since 2006, APS has been designing and manufacturing advanced mobile power systems, alternators, converters, regulators and power generators for armored, securitycommercialmarine and purpose-built specialty vehicles like RVs and luxury motor coaches. The company specializes in the innovation and custom crafting of power conversion and distribution systems by staff with nearly 300 combined years of experience in the various fields of expertise it handles.

APS' myriad of products allows its team to design creative power solutions for even the most demanding scenarios. Customized to meet client requirements, APS creates solutions to unique critical on-vehicle power challenges.

For more information visit www.americanpowerinc.com.

SOURCE American Power Systems, Inc.

Also from this source

American Power Systems lance une nouvelle gamme d'alternateurs à faible vitesse de rotation

American Power Systems führt eine neue Reihe von Generatoren mit niedrigerer Einschaltdrehzahl ein

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.