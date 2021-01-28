APSARD and Tris Pharma Announce the 2021 Tris Research Award in ADHD

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders ("APSARD"), a professional organization focused on improving outcomes for individuals with ADHD and their families, and Tris Pharma, Inc. ("Tris"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust portfolio of approved products for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, have jointly announced the 2021 recipients of a multi-year research award to advance and recognize outstanding research in the field of ADHD.

The Tris Research Award recognizes innovative research that facilitates a better understanding of the diagnosis, recognition and/or treatment of ADHD and related disorders. APSARD is solely responsible for the management, decision making and oversight of this award. The 2021 recipients of the award, independently selected by the APSARD Program Committee, are:

Lin Zhang , Valentina Cea Salazar , Deirdre M. McCarthy , Cathy Levenson , Joseph Biederman , Thomas J. Spencer , Ross Zafonte , and Pradeep G. Bhide , for their work " Repetitive Mild Traumatic Brain Injury in a Perinatal Nicotine Mouse Model of ADHD. "

, , , , , , , and , for their work " " Deirdre McCarthy , Ayla Scholma , Angeli Canekeratne , Enrique Carrazana , Mia Trupiano , Joseph Biederman , Thomas J. Spencer , and Pradeep G. Bhide , for their work "Kappa Opioid Receptor Antagonists Show Therapeutic Potential in Preclinical Model of Autism Spectrum Disorder."

Tris' Founder and CEO, Ketan Mehta commented, "We are proud to have this continued opportunity to partner with APSARD to recognize outstanding research in the field of ADHD and advance APSARD's mission of supporting cutting-edge research."

The posters at the 2021 APSARD Annual Meeting present the results of original research on epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, pharmacologic agents, diagnostic and therapeutic issues, and innovative services or outcomes of services provided to patients with ADHD and related disorders. The 2021 awards were chosen from all scientific posters presented at the 2021 APSARD Annual Meeting, held virtually on 15-17 January 2021.

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that address unmet patient needs. Tris has used its LiquiXR technology platform to develop a portfolio of differentiated solid and liquid medications as well as a robust pipeline which spans multiple therapeutic categories, and its technology has formed the basis for numerous mutually value-adding development partnerships. Within the United States Tris promotes its portfolio of ADHD products (described at www.TrisADHD.com) using its pediatric and CNS-focused sales force. For more information, please visit www.trispharma.com.

About APSARD

The American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders is a U.S.-based international organization of health professionals and scientists focusing exclusively on ADHD and related disorders. The Organization works to improve the quality of care for ADHD patients through shared research, best practices, evidence-based education and training.

