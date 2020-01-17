APSARD and Tris Pharma Announce the Inaugural Tris Research Award in ADHD

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) is a U.S.-based international organization of health professionals and scientists focusing exclusively on ADHD and related disorders and Tris Pharma, Inc. ("Tris"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust portfolio of approved products for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and related disorders, today jointly announced its multi-year, inaugural research award to advance and recognize outstanding research in the field of ADHD.

The award recognizes innovative research that facilitates a better understanding of the diagnosis, recognition and/or treatment of ADHD and related disorders. APSARD is solely responsible for the management, decision making and oversight of this award. The recipient of the award will be independently selected by the APSARD Program Committee.

APSARD is grateful to Tris for its commitment to a multi-year support of this award.

Tris' Founder and CEO, Ketan Mehta commented, "We are honored to have this opportunity to partner with APSARD to recognize outstanding research in the field of ADHD and advance APSARD's goal of supporting cutting edge research."

The posters at the 2020 APSARD Annual Meeting present the results of original research on epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, pharmacologic agents, diagnostic and therapeutic issues, and innovative services or outcomes of services provided to the ADHD and related disorders patient population. The 2020 award will be chosen from a field of 74 scientific posters presented at the 2020 APSARD Annual Meeting which will be held in Washington DC, from January 16-19.

