Apsolut Receives SAP Ariba MEE Partner of the Year Award

LONDON, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- apsolut announced on Monday, April 23 that the company was the recipient of the SAP Ariba MEE Partner of the Year Award. The award was presented by SAP Ariba to the top-performing partner in the MEE region that made outstanding contributions to driving customer digital transformation. apsolut has been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP Ariba solutions.

Left to right: Barry Padget (President, SAP Ariba), Thomas Herbst (Founder & Managing Director, apsolut Group), David Johnston (Senior Vice President Global Channels & Alliances, SAP Ariba)

"This award is an awesome recognition for the outstanding dedication and tremendous efforts we have been investing into our customer projects. Since 2012, we have been guiding and coaching more than 30 companies worldwide to SAP Ariba's cloud-based applications. This great achievement would not have been possible without the strong alignment and contribution of our global SAP Ariba practice", said Thomas Herbst, apsolut's Founder & Managing Director.

The SAP Ariba Partner of the Year Award is based on select criteria, including sales impact, quality of services, market influence, and product innovation.

"Purpose, commitment, and dedication to delivering value to our customers are the hallmarks of the SAP Ariba Partner of the Year award," said David Johnston, senior vice president, Partner Ecosystem, SAP Ariba. "It's an honor to recognize apsolut as the recipient of the SAP Ariba MEE Partner of the Year Award and we look forward to continuing to work with them to help companies across MEE digitize their businesses in 2018 in 2018."

Since 2012, apsolut has been playing a vital role in establishing and covering new markets all over Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. As a "Global Strategic Service Partner," apsolut has been working closely with SAP Ariba in various areas, such as sales, joint projects, and product innovations. In 2017, apsolut was the first company to implement SAP Ariba Snap in Germany, as well as the first company in the EMEA region to be awarded the status of "SAP Recognized Expertise in Cloud Procurement Solutions." At present, apsolut employs 48 SAP Ariba consultants in six countries and has successfully completed more than 20 SAP Ariba-related projects.

apsolut received its award during SAP Ariba Live Amsterdam, the premier global conference for business commerce professionals. This includes executives and managers in procurement, sourcing, finance, treasury, accounts payable, supply chain operations, e-commerce, sales, marketing, and IT.

About apsolut

apsolut is a long-established partner of SAP SE for the SAP and SAP Ariba solution portfolio. Since 2005, apsolut has successfully implemented more than 3,000 projects with its more than 220 employees situated in 12 locations worldwide. In 2018, apsolut was the first company in the EMEA region to be awarded the status "SAP Recognized Expertise in Cloud Procurement Solutions."

