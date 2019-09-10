APT-SKIDATA Completes Successful SaaS Deployment of Astea's Field Service Management and Mobility Solution

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astea International Inc., a leading global provider of field service management and mobility solutions, announced that earlier this month APT-SKIDATA successfully deployed the cloud-based Alliance Enterprise™ field service management and mobility platform in the EMEA region. Through leveraging Astea's Software-as-a-Service platform, APT-SKIDATA will be able to deliver flexible, personalized service and support 24/7 while managing a diverse set of evolving customer needs.

APT-SKIDATA is the exclusive supplier of SKIDATA car access control equipment in the UK. Its systems are used in hundreds of shopping centers, airports and car parks throughout the country. APT-SKIDATA is a joint venture of SKIDATA and the global organization Swarco. The SaaS deployment of Astea's field service management and mobility platform will help APT-SKIDATA provide personalized service experiences and create customer loyalty through strong branding.

"Today's customers have heightened expectations when it comes to their service delivery. They do not want one-size-fits-all service options—they want specific solutions to address their unique needs," said Steve Murphy, APT-SKIDATA's Head of Operations and a 20+ year veteran of service delivery. "Since our customers' requirements are diverse, we needed a platform that would make us agile and flexible enough to meet those varying needs. With Alliance Enterprise, we'll be more personalized and proactive with our service delivery, which changes the entire dynamic of our client relationships and enables us to improve customer loyalty."

"If an organization can give each customer the kind of service offerings they want, it will gain a significant competitive advantage," said John Hunt, Astea's Managing Director of EMEA. "By leveraging our cloud-based system, APT-SKIDATA will be able to provide a level of service flexibility that their competitors simply cannot match."

APT-SKIDATA's flexible approach to service delivery is powered by the Alliance Enterprise field service management platform and the Alliance Mobile Edge™ application for field engineers. Through a SaaS deployment, the company will have flexible, secure access to manage sales, projects, logistics, purchasing, repairs, customer contracts and optimized technician scheduling and dispatch—all from one intuitive platform. Through a seamless integration with Microsoft Dynamics GP, APT-SKIDATA will enjoy a unified data model that offers real-time information sharing between its mission-critical business applications.

About APT-SKIDATA

APT-SKIDATA is the exclusive supplier of the SKIDATA AG range of car access control equipment in the UK. Its systems are proven in hundreds of shopping centres, airports and city centre car parks throughout the country where they have gained a deserved reputation for quality, reliability and proven performance. Their technology is complemented by a team of project and service engineers that provide best-in-class service and support whenever and wherever it is needed, 24/7.

About Astea International

Astea International is a global leader in field service and mobile workforce management, including all the cornerstones of full service lifecycle management: customer management, service management, asset management, forward and reverse logistics management and mobile workforce management and optimization. Astea technology helps the world's best service-driven companies generate higher profit while properly balancing customer satisfaction and service levels through proactive communication that creates a seamless, consistent and highly personalized experience at every customer relationship touch point. Astea's solutions unify processes, people, parts, and information to focus the entire organization on the creation of sustainable value in highly competitive, global markets.

