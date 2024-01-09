Apta Health and PHM Partner to Offer Care Navigation Services to Members with Serious and Complex Medical Conditions

Private Health Management, Inc.

09 Jan, 2024, 10:15 ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apta Health, the leader in turnkey Guided Healthcare programs for mid-market employers, and Private Health Management (PHM), a clinically sophisticated complex care management company, today announced a partnership to provide comprehensive care support for members with serious and complex health conditions. Coupled with Apta's cash-centric model, this new offering will greatly reduce medical expenses while ensuring members receive high-quality care.

Through the partnership, members of Apta Health clients will receive support from PHM's multidisciplinary care team using a proven array of science-based services to ensure accurate and complete diagnoses, gain access to the most experienced and capable physicians, and benefit from promising treatments.

"Apta Health's mission is to build a better healthcare system from the ground up and create a new, more compassionate member-centered world of healthcare in which employees thrive," said Michael Poelman, President of Apta Health. "PHM shares a similar purpose, and our partnership presents a tremendous opportunity to provide our members facing serious and complex health issues with access to clinical support, tools and expertise that can help reduce costs and more importantly, live fuller and healthier lives."

A recent study of PHM's cancer care management services demonstrated two to six-fold increases in survival for certain late-stage cancers, significantly improved adoption of precision oncology, and greater access to clinical trials. In addition, PHM's clients saw a 15 percent reduction in unnecessary treatments and procedures resulting in materially lower costs for employers and out-of-pocket cost savings for members and their families.

"Advancements in treating complex medical conditions like cancer over the past 20 years have been transformational, driven by the emergence of molecular diagnostic tools to guide treatments and the development of cutting-edge therapeutics," said Tommy Axford, SVP of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, of PHM. "We are excited to partner with Apta Health to provide more individuals facing cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders and other complex health challenges with expert guidance so they can make informed decisions with confidence, leading to significantly better health outcomes."

About Apta Health
Apta Health specializes in cost-saving, self-funded health plans for middle market companies that seamlessly incorporate Guided Healthcare™, providing members with valuable assistance in navigating the intricacies of health insurance. This innovative approach not only enhances member engagement but also effectively reduces costs and significantly outperforms industry trends. AptaHealth.com

About PHM
Private Health Management (PHM) is a clinically sophisticated complex care management company, specializing in assisting clients to obtain the best care and outcomes when facing serious and complex medical conditions. Individuals and businesses that make health a priority rely on PHM to achieve the best of what's possible in medicine. PrivateHealth.com.

SOURCE Private Health Management, Inc.

