APTA TRANSform Conference & EXPO Kicks Off in Orlando

American Public Transportation Association (APTA)

09 Oct, 2023, 14:45 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) officially kicked off its highly anticipated 2023 TRANSform Conference & EXPO today in Orlando, marking the largest gathering of North American transit professionals.

The premier event will showcase more than 650 global suppliers and host more than 12,000 industry professionals from 88 countries. The conference runs through October 11 at the Orlando Convention Center.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in workshops, experience technical tours, and network with colleagues. Keynote speakers and educational sessions will explore the latest trends in the ever-evolving public transit landscape, addressing pivotal topics such as transformative technology, equity, community building, funding and finance, safety and security, workforce development, worldwide mega projects, and more.

With millions relying on buses, rail, and ferries for transportation, the significance of public transit extends beyond keeping daily life in motion; it plays a pivotal role in bolstering economic growth and stability. The $80 billion a year public transportation industry directly employs 430,000 people and supports millions of private-sector jobs, with public transit directly benefiting local economies in 87 percent of trips. Continuous innovation in this sector is indispensable for meeting the climate and mobility challenges faced by cities and communities nationwide. The industry is rapidly evolving to cater to passenger needs, with a focus on real-time information exchange, safety enhancements, and heightened operational efficiency.

"Public transit shapes how people move and interact with communities in a way that both supports and strengthens our nation. Public transportation has proven its ability to drive economic growth, combat climate change, promote equity, and offer sustainable mobility solutions to our nation," said APTA's President and CEO, Paul P. Skoutelas. "Our industry is extensive and vital, and APTA's TRANSform Conference and EXPO brings together all facets of our industry."

