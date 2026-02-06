Aptech Welcomes Michael Webster as Director of Research & Development

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptech, a leading provider of financial management solutions for the hospitality industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Webster as Director of Research and Development. In this role, Webster will lead Aptech's research, application innovation, and development efforts, further advancing the company's mission to deliver powerful, reliable, and future-ready technology to hospitality operators worldwide.

Please join us in welcoming Michael to the team

Webster brings more than 25 years of experience in computer science and software engineering, with a proven ability to build, mentor, and scale high-performing engineering teams in fast-growing organizations. His background includes leading teams through periods of rapid expansion as well as multiple acquisitions—experience that strongly aligns with Aptech's long-term growth strategy and product vision.

He holds a degree in Computer Science with a specialized focus on compiler design, optimization for highly parallel computing architectures, and advanced algorithm development. This deep technical expertise, combined with his passion for innovation, will be instrumental in shaping the next generation of Aptech solutions.

"We're thrilled to welcome Michael to Aptech," said Jill Wilder, President of Aptech. "His extensive technical background and forward-thinking leadership style will help accelerate our product roadmap and ensure we continue delivering meaningful value to our customers across the hospitality industry."

As Director of R&D, Webster will oversee the modernization and continued evolution of Aptech's product suite, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of emerging technologies and evolving industry needs.

"Aptech has earned a strong reputation for building technology that genuinely supports hospitality operators," said Webster. "I'm excited to join the team and help drive the innovation that will define Aptech's next chapter."

For more information about Aptech and its hospitality financial management solutions, visit www.aptech-inc.com.

