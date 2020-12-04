Aptera Reveals First Never Charge Solar Vehicle

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptera Motors today announced it has introduced the first solar electric vehicle (sEV) that requires no charging for most daily use and boasts a range of up to 1,000 miles per full charge, shattering industry performance achievements to date. Aptera leverages breakthroughs in lightweight structures, low-drag aerodynamics and cooling, material science, and manufacturing processes to deliver the most efficient vehicle ever made available to consumers.

"With Aptera's Never Charge technology, you are driven by the power of the sun. Our built-in solar array keeps your battery pack topped off and anywhere you want to go, you just go," says Co-Founder Chris Anthony. Never Charge is built into every Aptera and is designed to harvest enough sunlight to travel over 11,000 miles per year in most regions. The Aptera vehicle is made of lightweight composites that are many times stronger than steel, allowing its unique body shape to slip through the air with an unheard-of drag coefficient (Cd) of .13.

Aptera key breakthroughs and features include:

Record-breaking range: Aptera's low drag gives it the longest range of any production vehicle ever created – achieving up to 1,000 miles per charge and unburdening drivers from frustrating range anxiety.

Aptera's low drag gives it the longest range of any production vehicle ever created – achieving up to 1,000 miles per charge and unburdening drivers from frustrating range anxiety. Solar: Integrated solar can be configured to provide up to 45 miles of range per day with over 3 square meters and 180 efficient solar cells designed into the body structure. This makes Aptera the first vehicle capable of meeting most daily driving needs using solar power alone.

Integrated solar can be configured to provide up to 45 miles of range per day with over 3 square meters and 180 efficient solar cells designed into the body structure. This makes Aptera the first vehicle capable of meeting most daily driving needs using solar power alone. Efficient powertrains: Liquid-cooled electric motors propel Aptera from 0-60 in as fast as 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 110 mph. All-wheel drive and vectorized torque control give Aptera comfort, stability control, and the ability to handle inclement weather.

Liquid-cooled electric motors propel Aptera from 0-60 in as fast as 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 110 mph. All-wheel drive and vectorized torque control give Aptera comfort, stability control, and the ability to handle inclement weather. Tunable efficiency: Adjustable settings built into Aptera's user interface keep drivers updated with ways they can conserve energy and extend range in real time.

Adjustable settings built into Aptera's user interface keep drivers updated with ways they can conserve energy and extend range in real time. Scalable manufacturing: Aptera has solved key challenges allowing for rapid, high-volume, and cost-efficient vehicle production – having just four main pieces.

How to Reserve Aptera:

Aptera will be available to pre-order at www.aptera.us beginning at 4 p.m. PST on Dec. 4. For a refundable fee of $100, customers can reserve one of a limited number of special edition Paradigm and Paradigm+ vehicles, which will be the first produced in 2021. They can also design and customize their own Aptera and choose ranges of 250, 400, 600, or 1,000 miles in both AWD and FWD packages. Pricing is between $25,900- $46,900+.

About Aptera Motors

Aptera Motors delivers the world's most technologically advanced solar electric vehicles (sEVs), made possible by breakthroughs in battery efficiency, aerodynamics, material science, and manufacturing. A lightweight three-wheeler, Aptera is the first in a series of eco-friendly vehicles that will be offered for consumer and commercial use. It has the ability to travel up to 45 miles a day on free power from its integrated solar panels. With only four key structural parts, Aptera's unique body shape allows it to slip through the air using far less energy than other electric and hybrid vehicles on the road today. Learn more at www.aptera.us .

SOURCE Aptera Motors

