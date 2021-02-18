Aptia Engineering Streamlines the Solvent Recovery and Decarboxylation Process with New R60-FFE

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptia Engineering announced the release of their R60-FFE | Compact Solvent Recovery & Decarboxylation Reactor. The R60-FFE is a robust, multifunctional, solvent recovery solution for botanical & hemp processors.

By strategically integrating falling film solvent recovery technology with a full-vacuum rated reactor, the R60-FFE can provide three key functions in one compact system:

Aptia Engineering's R60-FFE | Compact Solvent Recovery & Decarboxylation Reactor

Primary Solvent Recovery

Residual Solvent Stripping

Decarboxylation

Until now, performing these steps typically meant purchasing multiple separate pieces of equipment.

Shale Flora, Aptia's co-founder, shared that the innovative design was developed to fill a current gap: "Conversations with our clients indicated that they needed equipment that could not only recover solvent many times faster than a rotary evaporator, but that also didn't leave 10% or higher residual solvent in the extract like a conventional falling film evaporator. We designed the R60-FFE to meet their need for a mid-size, compact, and affordable solvent recovery system that both rapidly recovers solvent and leaves low residual solvent concentrations in their products."

Beyond the R60-FFE's primary function as a complete solvent recovery and decarb system, its 60 gallon reactor can be used to perform winterization or crystallization, providing further flexibility and versatility as operators design their labs.

The R60-FFE is Engineering Peer Reviewed (EPR) and approved for a range of extraction solvents. Designed for fully contained processing with reduced transfers between processing stages, the R60-FFE decreases fire risk, decreases employee exposure to solvent vapors, and dramatically reduces the risk of product contamination.

Co-founder Dan Shelton states, "We recognize that the industry needs a cost effective and versatile solvent recovery solution that is easy to operate within a compact footprint and I believe we have delivered a critical solution."

The R60-FFE is available today, along with supporting heating, cooling, and vacuum equipment.

About Aptia:

Aptia Engineering is a specialized engineering & manufacturing company producing extraction equipment for the botanical and hemp industries. Committed to intelligent designs informed by years of hands-on processing experience, Aptia delivers high-quality equipment that provides clients with increased control and profitability while reducing their capital and operational expenditures.

Aptia Engineering's equipment offerings include Ethanol & Hydrocarbon Extraction, Solvent Recovery, Winterization, and Wiped Film Distillation, as well as custom solutions – all engineered and built in Oregon.

For more information visit www.aptiaengineering.com



SOURCE Aptia Engineering

