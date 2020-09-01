aptihealth Announces the Appointment of Dale Dutile as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- aptihealth, the nation's leading innovator in tech-enabled integrated behavioral healthcare, today announced the appointment of Dale Dutile as Chief Financial Officer. Dutile brings nearly 30 years of recognized fiscal excellence as an investor and advisor to hundreds of healthcare companies in the areas of capital development, financial management, strategy, and business development.

Dutile most recently served as Managing Director of The Boston Company Asset Management, where he was Portfolio Manager on the US Opportunistic Value Team. With primary responsibility for investments in the healthcare sector – including biopharma, medical devices, payors, providers, service providers, and life science tools – Dutile helped the team drive a 300 percent increase in assets under management to $10 billion over the course of a decade. The US Opportunistic Value Team's investment returns earned awards from Lipper, The Wall Street Journal, and Institutional Investor magazine.

Before that, Dutile served as Senior Vice President at MFS Investment Management in Boston, where he led healthcare sector equity research efforts for a $300 billion family of retail and institutional equity portfolios, focused primarily on the medical device, managed care, hospital, and other specialty healthcare sectors.

"The vast financial experience and recognized leadership that Dale adds to our executive team are invaluable as we scale aptihealth and partner with hospital systems and health plans to make our groundbreaking solution to integrated intelligent care available to their providers, patients, and members," said Dan Pickett, CEO of aptihealth. "His strong business acumen, combined with a deep understanding of the complex strategic and regulatory dynamics across the healthcare industry, will help drive our growth strategy and continued success."

As CFO, Dutile is a key member of the aptihealth executive team in driving financial, strategic, and operational leadership across the company. His responsibilities include management and direction of all financial affairs, including business strategy, financial analysis fundraising, investor relations, and operations effectiveness, as well as spearheading the development of robust financial analytics to guide business performance and success.

"I am thrilled to join the experienced, accomplished, and passionate executive team leading aptihealth in its mission to revolutionize behavioral healthcare," said Dutile. "As we continue to drive behavioral health innovation, I look forward to building on the company's momentum and rapidly accelerating our growth trajectory, while delivering exceptional value to our members, customers, and investors."

Dutile earned a bachelor's degree in Finance and Quantitative Methods from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College, and a Master of Business Administration from the Sloan School of Management at MIT.

About aptihealth

aptihealth, inc. is a behavioral health engagement company that uses technology to seamlessly integrate physical and behavioral healthcare. Its groundbreaking platform connects medical providers, behavioral health specialists, behavioral health prescribers, and patients with its proprietary screening, assessment, and treatment management protocols. aptihealth's digital platform provides a seamless and effective approach to virtual, integrated intelligent care that helps patients get better faster and stay better longer. aptihealth provides those in need of behavioral healthcare with a fast-track to better mental health.

For more information, visit www.aptihealth.com.

