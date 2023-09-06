Aptihealth Appoints Amanda Conway as Chief Growth Officer, Accelerating Strategic Expansion in Healthcare

News provided by

aptihealth

06 Sep, 2023, 08:17 ET

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptihealth, a leading provider of mental health services, proudly announces the appointment of Amanda Conway as their new Chief Growth Officer. In this pivotal role, Amanda will leverage her exceptional track record and strategic prowess to drive the company's growth initiatives within the healthcare industry.

Continue Reading
Recently, aptihealth had the privilege of supporting David, who found himself using substances, homeless, unemployed, isolated, and hopeless. David’s journey is an example of the profound benefits that our care provides. Through our dedicated efforts and David's courage to change, he has experienced a remarkable transformation. Today, David's has his life back and he's looking forward to a future full of promise and hope. Learn more at aptihealth.com
Recently, aptihealth had the privilege of supporting David, who found himself using substances, homeless, unemployed, isolated, and hopeless. David’s journey is an example of the profound benefits that our care provides. Through our dedicated efforts and David's courage to change, he has experienced a remarkable transformation. Today, David's has his life back and he's looking forward to a future full of promise and hope. Learn more at aptihealth.com

Amanda Conway is a seasoned executive renowned for her impressive results in sales, marketing, and account management. With extensive experience in the healthcare sector, Amanda's career has been marked by the successful development and execution of growth strategies, identification of business opportunities, and the effective orchestration of cross-functional teams, consistently delivering outstanding outcomes.

In her most recent position as Chief Growth Officer at Aduro, Amanda's visionary leadership brought about transformative changes. She masterminded the development and execution of strategic growth plans spanning sales, marketing, and account management. Under her guidance, a new go-to-market strategy was introduced, the sales team was fortified, and a robust pipeline of growth was cultivated. Amanda's restructuring of the Account Management team resulted in heightened focus on retention and revenue expansion, leading to exceptional retention rates and substantial revenue increases from existing clients.

Prior to Aduro, Amand held numerous leadership positions at Talkspace, driving enterprise growth, devising go-to-market strategies, and building high-performing sales teams. Her strategic acumen and scalable process implementation delivered substantial revenue growth and team expansion.

At Healthie, Amanda's role as Director of Growth was instrumental in scaling the business and achieving significant revenue milestones. Her adept management of sales teams, development of go-to-market strategies, and seamless collaboration with cross-functional teams played a pivotal role in propelling revenue from ground zero to an impressive $10 million within a remarkably short timeframe.

"We are delighted to welcome Amanda Conway to the aptihealth family as our new Chief Growth Officer," said Tim Koehler, President and Chief Operating Officer at aptihealth. "Her outstanding leadership, remarkable achievements, and visionary approach are set to drive aptihealth to new heights of growth as we continue on our mission to become the nation's preeminent provider of mental health services."

Amanda Conway's appointment underscores aptihealth's commitment to delivering quality behavioral health services and expanding their footprint in the healthcare industry. Her expertise and strategic vision will play a pivotal role in achieving this mission.

SOURCE aptihealth

Also from this source

Chris Betz Named Chief Technology Officer of aptihealth

Regina Pitstick Named Senior VP of aptihealth Medical Group

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.