aptihealth's Dr. Kevin Martin, Selected as 2023 CDPHP Capital Region Top Doctors Peabody Award Winner

aptihealth

02 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- aptihealth is thrilled to announce that our Chief Psychiatric Oﬃcer, Dr. Kevin Martin, has been awarded the 2023 Top Doctors Peabody Award by CDPHP. This prestigious award highlights Dr. Martin's exceptional contributions to the field of behavioral healthcare and his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of individuals facing mental health challenges.

CDPHP bestowed this honor upon Dr. Martin in recognition of his outstanding leadership, clinical expertise, and dedication to advancing the quality of care in behavioral health. This accolade not only reflects his personal achievements but also underscores aptihealth's commitment to providing the highest standard of mental healthcare services to our patients.

Dr. Martin has been instrumental in shaping aptihealth's innovative approach to behavioral healthcare and in providing life-changing care to the Capital Region's people for nearly a quarter of a century. He has tirelessly championed evidence-based treatments, personalized care plans, and the integration of technology to enhance care and patient outcomes for patients who need it most.

According to Dan Pickett, CEO of aptihealth, "Dr. Martin's vision for a more accessible, eﬃcient, and patient-centric approach to behavioral healthcare has guided aptihealth's mission and inspired countless behavioral healthcare providers—including our own team of professionals—to follow suit. Dr. Martin's expertise has not only benefited our organization but has also positively impacted the wider Capital Region community by raising the standards of care."

In response to receiving this distinguished recognition, Dr. Martin commented, "I am deeply honored to receive this award from CDPHP and the Capital Region community. It reaﬃrms our commitment at aptihealth to revolutionize mental healthcare delivery, making it accessible and effective for all. I share this recognition with our dedicated team, whose unwavering support has made this achievement possible."

About aptihealth

aptihealth is improving higher acuity behavioral healthcare for populations who need it most—one patient at a time. The company's virtual-first model and proprietary screening, assessment, and treatment programs give members fast, convenient access to precise, personalized care. Headquartered in Saratoga Springs and employing over 150, aptihealth has raised over $70 million in funding from leading international private equity firms. The company's care program and data insights are driving breakthroughs in mental health understanding, treatment, outcomes, and cost reduction. Learn more at: www.aptihealth.com.

