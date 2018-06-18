Aptilo and Relacom Announce Guest Wi-Fi Cloud Partnership

Relacom is Sweden's leading technology services partner, offering integrated services in the fields of telecom, IoT and power.

Under the agreement, Aptilo receives access to a nationwide channel for the company's Guest Wi-Fi Cloud service. At the same time, Relacom can offer a value-added additional service to its recently released Relacom Cloud Wi-Fi service.

"Aptilo's Wi-Fi service is not just about providing internet access over a Wi-Fi network in a public environment or in an office," said Jan Sjönell, Vice President, Aptilo Networks. "The service also makes it possible to market a special location and to understand the behavior of the users and how they move. In addition, it makes it easier to connect different types of sensors and other IoT devices. Relacom, with its solid experience and its geographic and technical breadth, is a perfect complement to us."

"The collaboration with Aptilo is a valuable complement to our fast-growing Wi-Fi and IoT operations. With Aptilo Guest Wi-Fi Cloud, we can offer a clear added value for customers who purchase Relacom Cloud Wi-Fi," said Andreas Niklasson, Business Area Manager IoT, Relacom. "In addition to the fact that we can take responsibility for a carefree construction and operation of Wi-Fi networks, we can now also provide additional features that add even more value to our customers."

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform™ (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT. For more information visit http://www.aptilo.com.

SOURCE Aptilo Networks AB