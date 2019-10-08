Aptilo Named Best Wi-Fi Network Technology at WBA Industry Awards

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptilo Networks has won the 2019 WBA Industry awards in the Best Wi-Fi Network Technology category, for the Aptilo Virtual Service Provider™ (Virtual SP) solution.

The WBA Annual Industry Awards have been recognizing and celebrating innovations and achievements in the Wi-Fi ecosystem for the past 7 years.

With the Aptilo Virtual SP solution, the operator achieves a highly standardized and scalable way to sell managed corporate LAN and Wi-Fi services. Both direct and through channels.

The operator can leverage one Wi-Fi SSID and one LAN while allowing each of their business customers to act as a virtual service provider. Business customers handle the daily operations towards their own business or residential customers (tenants). Tenants get their own private Wi-Fi network with secure access to internal networked resources such as printers and servers. It's just as if they had their own network. Tenants can also administer their users, through Aptilo's hierarchical multi-tenancy functionality.

The Aptilo Virtual SP concept is ideal for operators that want to address verticals such as Real Estate, Co-Working Offices, Apartment owners (MDU) and Shopping malls. These verticals all have the need to provide multiple tenants with their own private network and Wi-Fi service.

"Operators have mainly sold Guest Wi-Fi services to their business customers and have avoided corporate IT-services. It has been too costly to set up and maintain multiple private networks to tenants," said Paul Mikkelsen, CEO, Aptilo Networks. "With Aptilo's virtual service provider concept, it's finally possible for service providers to also scale their managed corporate Wi-Fi services. That's why we call it B2B Wi-Fi 2.0."

Aptilo was also a finalist for two additional 2019 WBA Awards categories. Aptilo shared the nomination for Best Wi-Fi Network Operator with their customer Telus in Canada. The Aptilo Zero-touch Wi-Fi IoT Connectivity was nominated in the Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network category.

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform™ (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT. For more information visit www.aptilo.com .

