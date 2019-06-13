Aptilo Wins Cablefax Tech Award for Best in IoT

STOCKHOLM, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptilo Networks has won the 2019 Cablefax CFX Tech Awards in the IoT Product or Service category, for Aptilo Zero-touch Wi-Fi IoT Connectivity™.

Aptilo SMP™ Consent & Personal Data Management Solution received the only honorable mention in the Wireless-Wi-Fi Solution category.

Aptilo Zero-touch Wi-Fi IoT Connectivity creates mass-market availability of Wi-Fi-based IoT devices by breaking down existing barriers of connecting IoT devices to Wi-Fi. Typically, onboarding of IoT devices to Wi-Fi networks is extremely difficult. Existing Wi-Fi connectivity solutions all require some kind of manual action when the device is switched on for the first time. Furthermore, this process needs to be repeated every time the security key for the Wi-Fi network is changed.

Aptilo designed a service that works in concert with Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT core, that enables the IoT device to automatically and securely connect to the Wi-Fi network when it is switched on for the first time and every time thereafter. Aptilo Zero-touch Wi-Fi IoT Connectivity uses device certificates that already exist in AWS IoT Core to verify the device. It also leverages Hotspot 2.0 and the Wi-Fi Alliance's Passpoint, while also supporting legacy Wi-Fi equipment and devices.

"IoT and Wi-Fi represent two significant growth opportunities for cable operators. Aptilo has cracked the code for IoT, with our Zero-touch Wi-Fi IoT Connectivity solution that opens the floodgates for enabling Wi-Fi connectivity to IoT devices. This is the second year in a row that Aptilo innovation has been recognized by Cablefax. Our team is proud to be honored once again," said Paul Mikkelsen, CEO, Aptilo Networks.

The Aptilo SMP consent & personal data management solution is fully compliant with the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Businesses can implement targeted marketing campaigns to engage users while protecting their privacy with self-service functions for handling their own personal data and consents.

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform™ (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT. For more information visit www.aptilo.com .

