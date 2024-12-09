APTIM to Manage North Carolina Home Energy Rebate Program

APTIM, in partnership with Everblue, Franklin Energy, and Jefferson Wells, will ensure equitable access to home energy rebates for income-qualified families across the state.

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APTIM, a leading environmental consulting firm, will leverage its sustainable energy management experience to deliver energy efficiency rebates throughout North Carolina. The statewide HOMES/HEAR program will help income-qualified families buy and install electric appliances and make energy efficiency improvements to their homes.

APTIM will provide program management, marketing, community engagement, application processing, reporting, compliance, and more to ensure equitable access across the state. In partnership with Everblue, Franklin Energy, and Jefferson Wells, the environmental consulting firm will meet the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality's objectives of reducing energy costs, enhancing home comfort, and promoting sustainable practices.

"This prestigious contract highlights APTIM's expertise in energy efficiency and innovation in rebate program management, driven by our commitment to equity for the communities we serve," said APTIM Vice President of Energy Transition Alex Scott. "Along with our partners—Jefferson Wells, Everblue, and Franklin Energy—we look forward to achieving outstanding results for North Carolina's residents and environment."

APTIM is a leader in delivering energy efficiency, renewable energy, electrification, and transportation decarbonization rebate programs. The firm also manages statewide energy rebates in Wisconsin, Louisiana, and Missouri. These federal programs require strict accounting and administrative controls, fiscal stability, and compliance, which APTIM proudly delivers.

Jefferson Wells—a renowned leader in specialized financial, operational, and risk management solutions—brings a wealth of experience and resources to this partnership. Everblue, known for its sustainability training and certification, and Franklin Energy, a leader in energy efficiency and demand response solutions, further strengthen the collaboration.

The North Carolina Home Energy Rebate Program is expected to launch in early 2025. Residents may learn more about the program and subscribe to updates here.

About APTIM

APTIM enhances the quality of the environment, wellbeing of people, resilience of communities, and opportunity for employees to make a difference, not just a living. A leading professional solutions firm, we specialize in environmental, sustainability, resilience, and infrastructure solutions. Our team of experts provide these integrated solutions for forward-thinking government agencies, commercial and industrial clients, and energy customers. Together, we create sustainable and resilient communities for all. Learn more at APTIM.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Everblue

Everblue, a veteran-owned training and software provider in North Carolina, helps state energy offices implement the Inflation Reduction Act. For the NC Home Energy Rebates Program, Everblue offers a secure, scalable online platform for efficient rebate processing. We provide top-notch energy efficiency training and software solutions, partnering with over 10 state agencies to promote sustainable practices. Learn more at goeverblue.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Franklin Energy

Franklin Energy is redefining the clean energy future as the only fully integrated provider of comprehensive solutions, combining unmatched expertise in consulting, implementation, products, and construction. Powered by NGAGE and Snugg Pro—our advanced technology platforms—we deliver seamless, tech-driven support across the entire energy service ecosystem. Since 1994, Franklin Energy has been at a trusted partner in protecting communities and our planet, paving the way for a sustainable future for all. Learn more at franklinenergy.com and join us in leading the clean energy revolution.

About Jefferson Wells

Jefferson Wells, part of Experis US LLC and the ManpowerGroup, will implement the NC DEQ SEO's Home Energy Rebates Program. Known for financial, operational, and risk management solutions, Jefferson Wells has extensive experience in North Carolina, managing complex projects and ensuring regulatory compliance. Learn more at jeffersonwells.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

