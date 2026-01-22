APTIM Tops ENR's Site Assessment & Compliance for Third Year, Wins 60 National Safety Council Awards

The firm's decommissioning of the Kesselring Site in West Milton, N.Y., and oil and gas infrastructure solutions at the Suncor and Syncrude facilities in Canada each received the NSC's Perfect Record, Safety Leadership, and Million Hour awards.

WEST MILTON, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APTIM ended 2025 with industry-leading recognition for a variety of the firm's environmental and resilience solutions. For the third year in a row, APTIM is the top U.S. contractor in the Environment: Site Assessment & Compliance category of Engineering News-Record's (ENR) Top 400 Contractors Sourcebook. The firm also earned 60 Workplace and Safe Driver Awards for projects spanning nuclear decommissioning, remediation and technical solutions, and infrastructure management by the National Safety Council (NSC), America's leading nonprofit safety advocate.

APTIM has ranked in the top five of the below ENR categories since 2022:

#1 of the Top Contractors in Environment: Site Assessment & Compliance

#2 of the Top Contractors in Environment: Chemical & Soil Remediation

#4 of the Top Contractors in Environment: Solid Waste

#4 of the Top Contractors in Oil and Gas: Maintenance

#5 of the Top Contractors in Environment: Hazardous Waste

From site assessment and investigation to remediation and corrective action to pre-closure and closure care, the firm's nationwide team combines with local resources to develop low-cost, compliant solutions for its clients. This includes custom, patented environmental technologies developed at the firm's in-house laboratories, including award-winning work with PFAS remediation.

"Our mission remains top of mind: protecting the health and vitality of our clients and communities for generations. Every day, we strive to set a new standard of safety by combining the brightest minds with the latest technologies," said APTIM Sr. Vice President of Environmental & Energy Solutions Greg Butler. "To be recognized as the top site assessment and compliance contractor—for the third consecutive year—validates our efforts and motivates us to continue in our pursuit of better through collaboration, exploration, and innovation."

Of 60 Workplace and Safe Driver Awards in 2025, APTIM received:

40 "Perfect Record Awards" for projects that completed a period of at least 12 consecutive months without incurring an occupational injury or illness that resulted in days away from work

11 "Safety Leadership Awards" for projects that achieved five or more consecutive years without an occupational injury or illness resulting in days away from work

9 "Million Hours Awards" for projects that completed a period of at least 1 million consecutive work hours without an occupational injury or illness resulting in days away from work

A few APTIM projects that received all three of the above awards are the firm's decommissioning at the Kesselring Site in West Milton, N.Y., and the turnarounds at the Suncor and Syncrude facilities in Canada. The Kesselring project is part of a potential 10-year, $630 million task order from the US Department of Energy's Deactivation, Decommissioning, and Removal program. APTIM's work includes demolishing excess facilities and the cleanup of ancillary structures. In addition, the firm's oil and gas infrastructure solutions at Syncrude and Suncor were recognized by the 2024 Canadian Safety Achievement Awards for preventing injuries over 365 days and throughout a turnaround event, respectively. Both turnarounds also received the lowest total recordable incident rating across all active projects.

