APTIM's 2024 Sustainable Sport Index Benchmarking Report Shares Worldclass Insights from Professional Sports Venues

The report highlights sustainability best practices and performance data from almost 40% of major league sports venues.

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APTIM has launched its fourth Sustainable Sport Index (SSI), an annual survey and benchmarking report analyzing sustainability practices in major, minor, and collegiate league sports venues. Participants represent almost 40% of US-based major league sports venues, as well as 8 minor leagues. The report includes an anonymized analysis of common challenges and best practices around sustainability topics including energy, water, waste, sponsorships, and fan engagement.

"In SSI's fourth year, our aim is to provide worldclass insights that drive progress within the sport industry by establishing benchmarks, sharing best practices, and fostering peer collaboration," said APTIM CEO Mark Fallon. "Through SSI, our sustainability experts educate, motivate, and inspire teams and venues to join APTIM in our mission to create resilient, sustainable communities for all."

Trends in report findings show a rise in sustainability practices in sports venues compared to previous years. Of the 65 participating venues:

28% produce on-site renewable energy

55% conduct annual staff sustainability trainings

86% have at least one sponsor for their venue sustainability program.

"Participation in SSI has grown 225% since our first report in 2021. We are grateful to both our repeat and new participants for helping us provide a more accurate state of the industry and raising the bar for venues' sustainability performance," said SSI & Sustainability Senior Manager Gabrielle Fleming.

This year's report also features new and enhanced sections on emergency preparedness, environmental resilience, and biodiversity, which highlight other organizations driving the future of sustainability in sports. The Green Sports Alliance's Energy Decarbonization playbook and Sports for Nature Framework are featured as actionable resources to guide a venue's conservation efforts.

"Sports organizations, with their significant influence and reach, have a unique leadership opportunity to protect nature," said Meredith McCurdy, Programme Leader for Sports for Nature at the International Union for Conservation of Nature. "By applying the four principles of the Sports for Nature Framework featured in SSI's Benchmarking Report, sports can help preserve the natural world that supports the health and well-being of athletes and fans and provides us all with clean air, fresh water, and healthy food."

In addition to the publicly available SSI Benchmarking Report, each participating venue receives a customized, confidential report comparing their responses to the aggregated, anonymized data to help prioritize and ground their sustainability initiatives.

The SSI Benchmarking Report is developed by experts in APTIM's Environmental Compliance & Sustainability team. Their services support clients with achieving their environmental, social, and governance and sustainability goals from planning to achievement.

Download the 2024 SSI Benchmarking Report for free.

Visit SustainableSportIndex.com to learn more and participate in 2025.

About APTIM

APTIM enhances the quality of the environment, wellbeing of people, resilience of communities, and opportunity for employees to make a difference, not just a living. A leading professional solutions firm, we specialize in environmental, sustainability, resilience, and infrastructure solutions. Our team of experts provide these integrated solutions for forward-thinking government agencies, commercial and industrial clients, and energy customers. Together, we create sustainable and resilient communities for all. Learn more at APTIM.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Green Sports Alliance

The Green Sports Alliance was founded in 2010 with the mission to leverage the cultural and market influence of sports and entertainment to promote healthy, sustainable communities where we live, work, and play. The Green Sports Alliance convenes and educates professional and collegiate sports industries, the entertainment industry, and their partners to inspire environmental and social impact and to create a resilient and sustainable future for the next generation.

About Sports for Nature

Sports for Nature is a joint initiative of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, International Olympic Committee, United Nations Environment Programme, Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity, and Dona Bertarelli Philanthropy. It aims to deliver transformative action for nature across sports, by 2030 and beyond, enabling sports to champion nature and contribute to its protection and restoration. It provides a game plan for sports—at all levels—to accelerate and inspire others to take action for nature.

