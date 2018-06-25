Aptinyx Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

J.P. Morgan, Cowen, Leerink Partners, and BMO Capital Markets acted as book-running managers for the offering.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, proprietary, synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx's lead programs focus on targeting and modulating N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors, NMDArs, which are vital to normal and effective function of the brain and nervous system.

SOURCE Aptinyx Inc.