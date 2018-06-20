Aptinyx Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Aptinyx, are expected to be approximately $102.4 million, excluding any proceeds from the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. Aptinyx's common stock has been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market and is expected to begin trading under the ticker symbol "APTX" on June 21, 2018. The proposed offering is expected to close on June 25, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Cowen, Leerink Partners, and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-runners for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 20, 2018. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from (1) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone at (866) 803-9204, or via email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; (2) Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone at (631) 274-2806; (3) Leerink Partners LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or via telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or via email at syndicate@leerink.com; or (4) BMO Capital Markets Corp., 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, via telephone at 800-414-3627, or via email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptinyx-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-300669866.html

SOURCE Aptinyx Inc.