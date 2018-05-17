Aptinyx Appoints Robert Hombach to Board of Directors

Mr. Hombach has over 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience in the healthcare sector. Mr. Hombach most recently served as executive vice president, CFO and COO of Baxalta, a global biopharmaceutical company spun out in 2015 from Baxter, until it was acquired by Shire in 2016. He served as corporate vice president and CFO of Baxter from 2010 until the spin-off. Prior to serving as CFO, he held a number of finance positions of increasing responsibility in the corporate planning, manufacturing, operations, and treasury areas at Baxter.

"The breadth and depth of Bob's experience in Fortune 500 and growth-stage companies across finance, corporate development, and operations will be an incredible asset as we continue to build Aptinyx as a leading neuroscience company. We are honored to welcome Bob as a new member of Aptinyx's board and believe his expertise will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline of innovative NMDA receptor modulators for the treatment of various neurologic disorders," said Norbert Riedel, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Aptinyx.

Mr. Hombach has served as a board member for a number of public, private, and not-for-profit companies. He was previously on the board of Naurex, the predecessor company to Aptinyx that was acquired by Allergan in 2015, and currently is a director of BioMarin Pharmaeutical Inc. and CarMax Inc. He holds an M.B.A. from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, and a B.S. in Finance cum Laude from the University of Colorado.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing transformative therapies for challenging disorders of the brain and nervous system. Aptinyx has a proven platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate – rather than block or over-activate – NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. Drugs that modulate NMDA receptors in this distinct way have both robust efficacy and favorable safety. The company's lead drug candidate, NYX-2925, is in Phase 2 clinical development as a therapy for neuropathic pain and its second drug candidate, NYX-783, is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Both programs have received Fast Track designation by the FDA. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary chemistry platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptinyx-appoints-robert-hombach-to-board-of-directors-300650107.html

SOURCE Aptinyx Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aptinyx.com

