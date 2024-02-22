Aptitude Development Breaks Ground on The Marshall Tempe, Bringing 485 Beds to Arizona State University

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptitude Development, a leading student housing developer with a decade of experience, is excited to announce the imminent groundbreaking of The Marshall Tempe, a transformative student housing project set to redefine student living near Arizona State University. Located at 1031 E Apache Blvd, The Marshall Tempe is poised to welcome Sun Devils for the Fall 2026 semester.

As Aptitude's 11th ground-up development, The Marshall Tempe exemplifies the company's dedication to creating vibrant, enriching student living experiences. "Arizona State is at the forefront of educational excellence, and we're bringing a new wave of student housing to match. The Marshall Tempe is more than a residence; it's a revolution in student living," says Jared Hutter, Chief Snow Shoveler at Aptitude Development.

Designed by BKV Associates (Architectural) and CHA Consulting (Engineering), this pioneering project features 485 beds, each thoughtfully designed to enhance student wellness. Residents will have access to unparalleled amenities, including:

A stunning pool, perfect for unwinding and socializing.

State-of-the-art study lounges, designed to inspire academic excellence.

A luxurious cold plunge and sauna, offering a holistic approach to health.

The market's most exceptional gym, tailored to empower fitness journeys.

"We're not just building housing; we're crafting a lifestyle. The Marshall Tempe is creating an environment where students can thrive academically, physically, and mentally," adds Hutter.

This groundbreaking reflects Aptitude's optimism in the evolving student housing market. "We're navigating through the economic challenges by focusing on the future. With over 10,000 beds planned, our vision is clear – to innovate and create student communities nationwide. While many are running scared, we believe that now is the perfect time to build!" states Hutter.

About Aptitude Development

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, New Jersey-based Aptitude Development has emerged as a leader in student housing. Co-founders Jared Hutter and Brian Rosen have propelled the firm with a focus on resident well-being, innovative design, and a vision for the future of student living. Aptitude Development is not just constructing buildings; it's creating communities that foster success and well-being, setting new standards in student housing. Aptitude sets itself apart from others in the sector by uniquely syndicating its deals through high net worth investors and family offices rather than relying on institutional partners.

