Aptitude: Intelligent Integration Launch

ATLANTA, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JE Dunn Construction has spun off its internal smart building solutions group to its own company and independent brand, due largely to the group's recent successes and a growing desire for companies to invest in smart building technologies for their buildings prior to the construction phase. Already a leader in the integration of smart building systems, the team will operate as a separate entity known as Aptitude.

Aptitude provides innovative digital and physical connectivity solutions for commercial spaces. The group leverages a unique combination of customized design processes and cutting-edge technology to deliver state-of-the-art connected built environments. Aptitude manages the full scope of building connectivity, not just the construction component, but everything from concept to implementation and beyond, bringing together people, places, and technology for a seamless end-user experience. Aptitude helps operators and occupants get more value out of their buildings with lower costs and increased efficiencies.

Aptitude's leadership team features some of the most talented people in the building integration technology industry. Managing director Sam Holt said of the spin-off, "Having worked as a construction superintendent for JE Dunn for years, I know just how important it is to get the smart building technology systems fully integrated and planned from day one. Often, we were seeing clients engaging the technology integration components too far down the path of construction or in silos. We are spinning off as a separate entity with the goal of engaging with clients earlier in the process. We believe greater value and efficiencies can be gained by providing our deep experience in systems integration in the conceptualization phase, well before construction takes place."

For more information and case studies from satisfied clients of many different building types, visit the Aptitude web site www.aptitudeii.com.

Aptitude: Intelligent Integration is the provider of digital and physical connectivity solutions that use a unique combination of tailor-made design processes and cutting-edge technology to deliver connected built environments for commercial real estate. Leveraging the insight and experience of close to a century in design-build from JE Dunn Construction, our parent company, Aptitude manages the full scope of building connectivity. Founded in 2021, Aptitude is headquartered in Atlanta and maintains offices across the United States. For more information, visit www.aptitudeii.com.

JE Dunn Construction, founded in 1924, is a domestic general building contractor in the United States with offices in 24 locations. Our vision is to be an indispensable business partner for our clients by first understanding their purpose, goals, and customers and then delivering transformational solutions with certainty of results. We maintain a commitment to our clients and their building goals while being true to our guiding principles — the philosophy of our business operation which is both family and employee-owned. JE Dunn's purpose is to enrich lives through inspired people and places. www.jedunn.com

