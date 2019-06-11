Aptitude of Agricultural Films With Eco-Friendly Variants Burgeoning Market Growth at 5% CAGR, Reports Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The current expansion across the agricultural films market can be straightaway credited to innovation and eco-friendly offerings. According to a recent assessment published by Fact.MR, agricultural films sales in 2018 exceeded revenues worth US$ 9 Bn, and is projected to record a Y-o-Y growth at over 5% in 2019. The growing demand for food as well as soaring regional marketplaces for agricultural films are together fueling the global agricultural films market. This report titled "Agricultural Films Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028", functions to deliver an inside view into the target sector to portray essential aspects such as key market trends, supply side trends, pricing trend, market volume analysis, market value analysis and market attractiveness analysis.

With this effective research study, readers are equipped with primary data sources that are extracted via seasoned experts dedicated towards the agriculture films market. The inclusion of primary research and secondary research comprising of company press releases, paid sources, trade journals, and other publications associated to the agricultural films market, helps to make this assessment highly descriptive.

Request For Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3450

Inclination towards Mulch Plastic Films Expected to Rise during Forecast Period

Mulch plastic films are known to deliver unmatched benefits and efficiency in order to increase agricultural productivity. The demand for this agricultural film variant will continue to experience robust demand, harmonized with surging food requirement in the coming years. It is important to note that, mulch plastic films balance the use of drip irrigation and polymer-based fertilizer release practices, thereby, permitting relaxed and time-effective production of quality agricultural produce.

East Asia Stamps Supremacy in Global Market

With a stern view on the ongoing regional market scenario, East Asia is likely to remain as the leading market for agricultural films; China proves its dominance with escalating cross-industry collaborative efforts. This aspect proves vital in encouraging agricultural production, and therefore the demand for agricultural films. On the other hand, South Asia also showcase its standing as a high growth region for the agricultural films market due to the presence of different agriculture-dependent countries. In the recent past, increasing government investments have motivated agricultural production, which is directly favoring the development of the agricultural films industry.

Browse Full Research Release- https://www.factmr.com/report/3450/agricultural-films-market

Environment-Friendly Concerns Propelling the Use of Agricultural Films

In response to the environmental abuse of plastic, different administrative authorities at the global level have issued stringent guidelines towards the use of agricultural films across industries. Since technological progressions continue to support the development of eco-friendly and biodegradable films, the emergence of lucrative opportunities for players operating in the agricultural films market is gaining traction. The efforts from manufacturers present in the agricultural films market have now been directly at the introduction of eco-friendly products, with a vision to exploit the flourishing demand.

As the report reaches conclusion, the presence of a well-analyzed competitive landscape uplifts the value of this intelligent study. The primary motive of this section is to impart knowledge associated to market concentration, company share analysis and market structure. Some of the leading players mentioned in the report are Ginegar Plastic Products, Hyma Plastics, Polifilm, ExxonMobil, Berry Plastics, BASF SE, AEP Industries Inc., Dow, Trioplast Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company and other key players.

Request Methodology of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3450

Popular Chemical Industry Market Reports from Fact.MR

Coating Pigments Market- According to Fact.MR's report, the coatings pigment market is expected to record a steady 4.9% volume CAGR through 2027. The coating pigments market remains consolidated at the top and fragmented at the bottom, with a large-scale presence of regional players. The tier 1 players account for around 55-60% of revenue share with strategic policies in tune with latest market trends and diverse customer needs.

Coating Additives Market- As per the latest report by Fact.MR, the coating additives market is poised to expand at a volume CAGR of more than 3.5% over the forecast period.

Cyclopentane Market- Growing need for the environment friendly insulators has led to an upsurge in demand for the cyclopentane products in the global market. In addition, increasing production of the refrigeration products is projected to impact the global market growth of cyclopentane positively. Fact.MR states that the global cyclopentane market is projected to reflect a CAGR of 5.9% through 2027.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that's why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Rohit Bhisey

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

SOURCE Fact.MR