Aptitude Receives Funding to Develop Tests for Sexually Transmitted Infections

Aptitude partners with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) to accelerate the commercialization of the Metrix Multiplex STI panel for Point-of-Care and Over-the-Counter use. This product will transform access to critical diagnostic information in the domestic market and in Low and Middle Income Countries.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptitude Medical Systems has been awarded a significant grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop point-of-care diagnostic tests for Chlamydia trachomatis (CT), Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG), and Trichomonas vaginalis (TV). This funding is pivotal for tackling the global public health challenges posed by sexually transmitted infections (STIs), particularly in low- to middle-income countries.

The Metrix STI panel is being developed to enable anyone to test for Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Trichomoniasis, all at once, on the spot, in the clinic or in the home and get the treatment they need right away.

The MetrixTM platform from Aptitude, one of only four platforms to have received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for an over-the-counter COVID-19 molecular test, showcases the platform's potential for user-friendly, effective diagnostic solutions, irrespective of an individual's training level.

Scott Ferguson, CEO of Aptitude Medical Systems, said: "This generous funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation endorses the promising capabilities of our Metrix platform and will achieve a truly meaningful public health impact. The platform's proven over-the-counter, user-friendly interface paves the way for a new generation of diagnostics that solves access to critical health information - not only in the U.S. but especially globally where transforming health equity demands a disruptive solution."

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the critical need for accessible, rapid diagnostic tools and the role innovation plays in meeting these demands. With this award, Aptitude can extend its significant work from COVID-19 diagnostics to STIs, a significant global public health issue. "We aim to empower individuals to take control of their health with prompt, reliable, inexpensive diagnostic tools," said Kevin Nichols, VP of Strategic Initiatives at Aptitude. "Imagine the capability to directly detect and reflex to the right treatment for most pervasive and threatening STIs - directly in a doctor's office, clinic, pharmacy or at home. The development of these point-of-care tests for STIs represents a significant step in democratizing diagnostics, making healthcare more equitable across all socio-economic levels."

Aptitude Medical Systems is committed to revolutionizing healthcare through innovative diagnostic solutions. The company's mission is to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to all.

