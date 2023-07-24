Aptitude Receives Funding to Develop Tests for Sexually Transmitted Infections

News provided by

Aptitude Medical Systems, Inc.

24 Jul, 2023, 12:02 ET

Aptitude partners with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) to accelerate the commercialization of the Metrix Multiplex STI panel for Point-of-Care and Over-the-Counter use. This product will transform access to critical diagnostic information in the domestic market and in Low and Middle Income Countries.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptitude Medical Systems has been awarded a significant grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop point-of-care diagnostic tests for Chlamydia trachomatis (CT), Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG), and Trichomonas vaginalis (TV). This funding is pivotal for tackling the global public health challenges posed by sexually transmitted infections (STIs), particularly in low- to middle-income countries.

Continue Reading
The Metrix STI panel is being developed to enable anyone to test for Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Trichomoniasis, all at once, on the spot, in the clinic or in the home and get the treatment they need right away.
The Metrix STI panel is being developed to enable anyone to test for Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Trichomoniasis, all at once, on the spot, in the clinic or in the home and get the treatment they need right away.

The MetrixTM platform from Aptitude, one of only four platforms to have received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for an over-the-counter COVID-19 molecular test, showcases the platform's potential for user-friendly, effective diagnostic solutions, irrespective of an individual's training level.

Scott Ferguson, CEO of Aptitude Medical Systems, said: "This generous funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation endorses the promising capabilities of our Metrix platform and will achieve a truly meaningful public health impact. The platform's proven over-the-counter, user-friendly interface paves the way for a new generation of diagnostics that solves access to critical health information - not only in the U.S. but especially globally where transforming health equity demands a disruptive solution."

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the critical need for accessible, rapid diagnostic tools and the role innovation plays in meeting these demands. With this award, Aptitude can extend its significant work from COVID-19 diagnostics to STIs, a significant global public health issue. "We aim to empower individuals to take control of their health with prompt, reliable, inexpensive diagnostic tools," said Kevin Nichols, VP of Strategic Initiatives at Aptitude. "Imagine the capability to directly detect and reflex to the right treatment for most pervasive and threatening STIs - directly in a doctor's office, clinic, pharmacy or at home. The development of these point-of-care tests for STIs represents a significant step in democratizing diagnostics, making healthcare more equitable across all socio-economic levels."

Aptitude Medical Systems is committed to revolutionizing healthcare through innovative diagnostic solutions. The company's mission is to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to all.

To learn more, visit www.aptitudemedical.com, and follow Aptitude on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Aptitude Medical Systems, Inc.

Also from this source

Aptitude Receives up to $54 Million Partnership with BARDA to Develop Diagnostics for Point-of-Care and At-Home Use

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.