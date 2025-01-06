Aptitude Secures $10M+ to Accelerate Development of Point-of-Care and Over-the-Counter CT/NG/TV STI Test on Metrix® Platform

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptitude Medical Systems, Inc. (Aptitude) has secured funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the development and release of its new Point of Care (POC) and Over-The-Counter (OTC) Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis sexually transmitted infection (STI) test on the Metrix® molecular diagnostics platform. The foundation's grant support of over $10 million will fund clinical validation studies in the US and Africa and further optimization of manufacturing processes to ensure affordable access in low- and middle-income countries.

The Metrix STI panel is being developed to enable anyone to test for Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Trichomoniasis all at once, on the spot, in the clinic, or in the home, to enable rapid and appropriate treatment.

Metrix® is a next-generation molecular diagnostics platform designed to dramatically increase the accessibility of high-quality molecular testing at the point of care and in the home. FDA has previously authorized the Metrix COVID-19 test and the Metrix COVID/Flu multiplex test is currently under review. This grant will enable Aptitude to add detection capabilities for three major sexually transmitted infections in a single test - Chlamydia trachomatis (CT), Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG), and Trichomonas vaginalis (TV).

"Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis can be cured if they are properly diagnosed. Unfortunately, the existing molecular tests are just too complex and too costly to reach the vast majority of the 350 million people annually infected," said Scott Ferguson, PhD, CEO of Aptitude. "We built Metrix to transform the accessibility of molecular diagnostics, and with the foundation's funding support we are poised to achieve a major impact globally."

"Our commitment is to make this technology accessible to those who need it most," added Kevin Nichols, PhD, VP of Strategic Initiatives at Aptitude. "By focusing on both clinical excellence and manufacturing efficiency, we're building a sustainable path to provide affordable testing in all markets."

Aptitude is dedicated to democratizing diagnostics through innovative, accessible testing solutions. The company's Metrix platform enables accurate, user-friendly testing for multiple conditions in both clinical and at-home settings.

To learn more, visit www.aptitudemedical.com , and follow Aptitude on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Aptitude Medical Systems, Inc.