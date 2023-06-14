Aptiv Announces Conversion Date and Conversion Rate for Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares

DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) (the "Company") a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, announced today that its 5.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares (the "Preferred Shares"), will automatically convert into ordinary shares of the Company on June 15, 2023 (the "Conversion Date"). The conversion rate for each Preferred Share will be 1.0754 ordinary shares of the Company. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional ordinary shares.

As previously announced on May 18, 2023, holders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023 will separately receive a final quarterly cash dividend of $1.375 per Preferred Share on June 15, 2023.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com .

SOURCE Aptiv PLC