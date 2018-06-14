Aptiv Completes Acquisition of KUM

"KUM is a great fit for our business and strengthens our leadership position in Asia Pacific and engineered components," said Kevin Clark, Aptiv president and chief executive officer. "We value KUM's deep customer relationships, and are confident in our ability to provide a quick and seamless transition for all key stakeholders."

Headquartered in Ulsan, South Korea, KUM enhances Aptiv's global market position and expands Aptiv's range of specialized connectors and cable management solutions. With a highly complementary footprint and product portfolio, KUM will be fully integrated into Aptiv's existing Asia Pacific operations. The transaction is expected to be accretive to EPS in 2018, and terms are consistent with those announced on May 2.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Headquartered in Dublin, Aptiv has 147,000 employees and operates 14 technical centers, as well as manufacturing sites and customer support centers in 45 countries. Visit aptiv.com.

