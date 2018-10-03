Aptiv Completes Acquisition of Winchester Interconnect

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, announced today it completed the acquisition of Winchester Interconnect, a leading provider of advanced interconnect solutions for harsh environment applications, from an affiliate of Snow Phipps Group.

For over 75 years, Winchester has delivered mission-critical interconnect solutions for high cost-of-failure applications across a broad range of industries, including aerospace and defense, industrial and medical. Going forward, Winchester will operate as an independent business unit within Aptiv's Signal & Power Solutions segment, and will continue to go to market under its current brand names.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

About Winchester Interconnect

For over 75 years, Winchester Interconnect has been a leading provider of custom engineered interconnect solutions for a diverse range of growing end markets that require high reliability and application-specific expertise. For more information about Winchester, visit www.winconn.com.

About Snow Phipps Group

Snow Phipps is a private equity firm focused on lower middle-market control investments with $2.4 billion of total capital commitments raised since its founding in 2005. The firm generally focuses on companies in attractive sub-sectors across the Industrials, Services and Consumer industries. For more information about Snow Phipps, visit www.snowphipps.com.

