Aptiv Declares Quarterly Dividend

Aptiv PLC

16:05 ET

NEW YORK, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per ordinary share, payable on May 23, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 9, 2018.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions, which enable the future of mobility. Aptiv has 147,000 employees and operates 14 technical centers, as well as manufacturing sites and customer support centers, in 45 countries. Visit aptiv.com.

Aptiv Declares Quarterly Dividend

